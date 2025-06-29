Data: SUI, ENA, OP and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which SUI unlocks about $122.8 million

Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Set To Redefine ETH Performance — Here’s What to Expect

Ethereum is entering its next phase of evolution with the Fusaka upgrade. With more than just another technical iteration, Fusaka represents a major step toward solving Ethereum’s long-standing scalability and efficiency challenges. Why Fusaka Matters For Ethereum’s Next Era Of Decentralized Innovation Crypto markets are buzzing with the anticipation of the Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade. According to the CryptosRus post on X, VanEck has mentioned that the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, expected in December, could unlock one of the most transformative moments in the network’s history, making ETH faster, cheaper, and more scalable than ever before. Related Reading: Big Move: Ethereum Foundation Trades $4.5M ETH For Stable Assets The Fusaka upgrade will introduce PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), a breakthrough that allows validators to verify blocks without downloading them in full. This innovation will significantly improve efficiency, increase blob capacity, enhance throughput for rollups, and reduce transaction costs for users across the ecosystem. As CryptosRus explains, the best way to imagine this is like ETH upgrading its plumbing, resulting in cheaper and faster operation for everyone using the network. However, VanEck believes Fusaka could be a game-changer, especially for rollups such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base, which depend on ETH for settlement. By reducing data overhead and optimizing block verification, the upgrade strengthens ETH’s foundation as the global base layer for crypto’s financial infrastructure. Furthermore, as network fees drop, ETH’s monetary importance rises. VanEck also believes that ETH is evolving from a simple gas token into the settlement currency of the entire rollup economy. Fusaka represents the next major phase in ETH’s journey, transforming it from a programmable chain into the financial backbone of Web3, ready to power the next wave of global digital finance. Analyst Tom Tucker shared his thoughts that Ethereum might be on track for a revolution. If the price continues to follow a pattern correlated with this increase in global money supply (M2) liquidity, it could climb to $15,000. Tucker highlights that the rapid increase in M2 is causing Fiat money to lose value fast, and ETH is being viewed as a smart hedge against global monetary debasement. “Doubters are gonna doubt, but this looks like a solid opportunity to me,” the expert noted. The Hidden Correlation Fueling ETH’s Next Rally Ethereum’s path to a new all-time high may be building faster than many in the market are expecting. Economist trader known as MikybullCrypto highlighted that the Russell index, which measures the performance of small-cap US stocks and tends to track the credit cycle, has just broken a new all-time high for the first time in four years. Related Reading: Global M2 Money Supply Says Ethereum Price Will Reach $20,000, Here’s When The trader noted that ETH has maintained a positive correlation with the Russell 2000 cycle. In addition, this historical breakout indicates a fresh wave of capital rotation into ETH and the broader altcoin market. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com