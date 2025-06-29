CoinLedger: IRS warning letters to crypto investors surged more than 750% in the past 60 days

By: PANews
2025/06/29 08:41
PANews reported on June 29 that according to The block, the proportion of US cryptocurrency investors receiving warning letters from the IRS has increased dramatically. Crypto tax software platform CoinLedger reported that the proportion of warning letters received in the past 60 days has increased by 758%. The most common letter is IRS Notice 6174, which is educational, while more serious letters (such as 6173 and CP2000) may require a response and may lead to an audit. President Trump has expressed his intention to cancel the taxation of cryptocurrencies in the United States, but Congress has not yet proposed relevant legislation. At the same time, many investors still mistakenly believe that they do not need to declare cryptocurrencies when paying taxes. CoinLedger CEO David Kemmerer warned that this surge may be the beginning of a broader wave of enforcement before the introduction of the new 1099-DA form rule, which will require cryptocurrency brokers to report detailed profit/loss data starting in 2026.

