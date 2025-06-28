Endless Clouds Foundation announces END token economics: total supply 500 million, 17.5% airdropped

Stronger ‘Uptober’ to Start With Altcoin ETF Approvals Between October 15-20

The post Stronger ‘Uptober’ to Start With Altcoin ETF Approvals Between October 15-20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: The US government shutdown delayed altcoin ETF approvals until at least October 15, putting Solana ETF launches on hold. Bitcoin price reached a new all-time high of $125,230.67 on October 6, pushing the total crypto market cap to a record $4.4 trillion. Grayscale enabled staking on the Ethereum ETF and Solana Trust, potentially allowing new altcoin ETFs to launch with yield features. The cryptocurrency market entered a new phase of growth on October 6, with Bitcoin establishing a fresh all-time high of $125,230.67 during the US government shutdown. The total crypto market capitalization reached a record $4.4 trillion, but the anticipated altcoin ETF wave remained on hold due to regulatory delays. As the “floodgates” are set to open after the shutdown ends, a stronger “Uptober” may begin soon. Bitcoin Price Soars Amid Altcoin ETF Optimism | Source: TradingView US Government Shutdown Froze Altcoin ETF Pipeline The US government shutdown delayed approval of exchange-traded fund filings by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which put the “altcoin ETF floodgates” on hold. Under its “Operations Plan Under a Lapse in Appropriations & Government Shutdown” published in August, the SEC stated it would not review and approve new financial products. Additionally, it would not accelerate the effectiveness of registration statements or provide non-emergency support to registrants. In practice, this froze more than 100 crypto-related filings until funding was restored. The delay impacted the effectiveness of the S-1 work that issuers needed to complete to launch spot products. Nate Geraci, President of NovaDius Wealth, posted on October 1 that a prolonged government shutdown would impact the launch of new spot crypto ETFs, putting “ETF Cryptober” on hold. Issuers had positioned October as the month when the altcoin ETF would finally clear the runway. The timing proved unfortunate because the policy framework had just…