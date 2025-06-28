Data: USDC circulation increased by about 400 million in the past 7 days

By: PANews
2025/06/28 11:24
USDCoin
PANews reported on June 28 that according to official data, in the 7 days ending June 26, Circle issued about 3.4 billion USDC, redeemed about 3.1 billion USDC, and the circulation increased by about 400 million. The total circulation of USDC is 61.6 billion, and the reserve is about 61.9 billion US dollars, of which about 8.6 billion US dollars are in cash, and the Circle Reserve Fund holds about 53.3 billion US dollars.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

