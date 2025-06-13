Ripple and the SEC File a Joint Motion to Settle the $125M Lawsuit

99Bitcoins
2025/06/13 20:29
FOX Token
FOX$0.03118-5.82%

One of the longest-running lawsuits in the crypto landscape could potentially come to a close as both parties seek to settle their disputes. Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have jointly proposed to settle their $125 million civil penalty.

According to the court filings shared by Fox Business journalist Elanor Terett on 12 June 2025, both parties have sought to settle Judge Analisa Torres’s final judgment before the 16 June deadline.

The court filings suggest that both parties have asked a Manhattan court to release the $125 million held in escrow and to also dissolve the previously issued injunction. As per the proposal, the SEC would be paid $50 million while the rest ($75 million) would be returned to Ripple.

This is the second settlement attempt by the parties after Judge Analisa Torres rejected their first motion to settle on 15 May. During the hearing, she stated, “If jurisdiction was restored to this Court, the Court would deny the parties’ motion as procedurally improper.”

Bill Morgan, a pro-crypto lawyer shared his thoughts on X regarding the difference between the first settlement motion vis-à-vis the recent one stating, “In the joint motion filed today by the SEC and Ripple to show exceptional circumstances, the parties rely on authorities that have held that exceptional circumstances exist where modification of a judgment is necessary to facilitate a settlement that would obviate pending appeals and where relief from the judgment is a ‘necessary condition of settlement.”

He further wrote that unless both parties achieve a settlement, the SEC and Ripple will go ahead with their respective appeals and cross appeals.

Explore: Best Meme Coin ICOs to Invest in June 2025

Ripple-SEC History of Appeals and Counter Appeals

These recent developments stem from a long and complicated legal history between the two parties, as the SEC sued Ripple in 2020 for offering unregistered securities to investors through the institutional sales of XRP.

Ripple in their counter-appeal denied any wrongdoing on their part and managed to secure a partial legal victory when Judge Torres ruled that the programmatic sales of XRP to retail buyers on public exchanges did not qualify as securities offerings. The court, however, did highlight that Ripple’s institutional sales had violated regulations.

Following the court’s decision, the SEC initially sought a $2 billion penalty, which it later reduced to $125 million.

The court’s denial of Ripple and the SEC’s initial motion to settle saw the XRP suffer a massive setback, crashing to $2.3551. However, analysts expect its value to increase if the settlement motion goes through this time around.

Explore: Top 20 Crypto to Buy in June 2025

Regulatory Changes on the Horizon?

Although this motion has not yet received approval from the court, the fact that the SEC and Ripple made the motion in conjunction is an indication of growing cooperation between the two entities. If approved, could it set an example for other businesses to navigate any future regulatory challenges?

Terrett, in her later X posts, further surmised that settlements, the changed SEC policies under the Trump administration and unwillingness to undergo protracted legal processes, could this time lead to an alternate decision by Judge Torres.

Explore:  Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025

The post Ripple and the SEC File a Joint Motion to Settle the $125M Lawsuit appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

PANews July 25 news, according to Yu Jin, another giant whale or institutional address has accumulated a total of 60,647 ETH through FalconX Global today, which is worth about 226
Moonveil
MORE$0.09402-13.88%
Ethereum
ETH$3,615.5-3.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 21:18
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0.003818+1.27%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.355-1.38%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0862-6.83%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22271-7.20%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00
Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

An Arizona woman was sentenced to eight and a half years for aiding North Korean hackers in infiltrating over 300 US crypto and tech firms, generating $17 million of illicit
GET
GET$0.005717+2.76%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:10

Trending News

More

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Vietnam launches national blockchain platform NDAChain, including 49 validation nodes

Bitcoin-focused The Smarter Web Company inches closer to 2,000 BTC with latest purchase