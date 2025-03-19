Trading time: BNB chain pays attention to CZ's avatar change, institutions wait and see mainstream currencies

PANews
2025/03/19 14:50
Binance Coin
BNB$765.89-0.69%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00227656-2.38%

Trading time: BNB chain pays attention to CZ's avatar change, institutions wait and see mainstream currencies

1. Market observation

Keywords: BNB, ETH, BTC

The BNB chain Meme market is in full swing. The on-chain market is closely related to the words and deeds of CZ and He Yi, and the market focus is on CZ's upcoming profile picture. In the past 24 hours, 4 new Meme projects on the BNB chain have exceeded $1 million in market value. However, institutional investors are more cautious about Meme coins. In a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Investment, warned that most Memecoins in the $2.6 trillion crypto market may eventually be "worthless." She pointed out that although the combination of blockchain and AI has spawned "millions" of Memecoins, these tokens have limited actual value, and ARK's private funds will not invest in such assets.

In contrast, Wood is positive about mainstream crypto assets. She is optimistic about the development prospects of assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, and predicts that Bitcoin may exceed $1 million by 2030. However, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said that although the market has been bullish for the past two years, the current data has clearly weakened and the market may have entered a bear market. For Ethereum, the MVRV ratio is about 0.9, which is at a historical low, and this level usually coincides with a good entry opportunity.

At the macro level, QCP Capital analysis believes that although the Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates this week, any dovish signal from Powell may become a catalyst for Bitcoin's rise. The overall market volatility has eased, with the VIX index falling back to around 20. In terms of institutional participation, Coinbase's latest survey shows that 83% of institutional investors plan to expand their cryptocurrency allocation this year, reflecting that as the regulatory environment becomes clearer, institutions' confidence in digital assets is increasing.

Trading time: BNB chain pays attention to CZ's avatar change, institutions wait and see mainstream currencies

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on March 19)

  • Bitcoin: $83,173.19 (-10.99% year-to-date), daily spot volume $19.375 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,939.26 (-41.89% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $11.716 billion

  • Fear of corruption index: 23 (fear)

  • Average GAS: BTC 2 sat/vB, ETH 0.46 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 60.6%, ETH 8.6%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, AUCTION, LOOM, BTC, UXLINK

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.9701

  • Sector gains and losses: SocialFi sector rose 3.25%, RWA sector rose 2.48%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 94,598 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$198 million, including BTC liquidation of US$60.07 million and ETH liquidation of US$35.81 million

Trading time: BNB chain pays attention to CZ's avatar change, institutions wait and see mainstream currencies

3. ETF flows (as of March 18 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $209 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$52,815,600

4. Today’s Outlook

U.S. EIA crude oil inventory for the week ending March 14 (10,000 barrels) (March 19, 22:30)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 144.8 / Expected: Not announced

The Federal Reserve FOMC announced its interest rate decision and a summary of economic expectations. (March 20, 02:00)

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision (upper limit) until March 19 (March 20, 02:00)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 4.50% / Expected: 4.5%

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell held a monetary policy press conference. (March 20, 02:30)

  • Binance to List StraitsX USD (XUSD)

  • Babylon will extend the airdrop registration deadline to 4:00 pm on March 19

  • WazirX: Voting period for proposed restructuring plan set for March 19 to March 28

  • Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) will unlock approximately 15.53 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 19, accounting for 25.72% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$31.8 million;

The biggest gainers in the top 500 by market value today: RSS3 up 101.57% in 24 hours, Dohrnii (DHN) up 44.07%, EOS up 27.28%, AUCTION up 25.94%, LOOM up 25.74%

Trading time: BNB chain pays attention to CZ's avatar change, institutions wait and see mainstream currencies

5. Hot News

  • A smart money address accumulated 1.136 million BMT in 15 hours, becoming the top 4 holding address on the chain
  • North Carolina Bitcoin Reserve Bill Would Authorize 10% of Public Funds to Purchase Bitcoin
  • Nvidia launches GR00T N1, a universal base model for robots
  • MyShell Launches Shell Launchpad, AI Agent Launch and Tokenization Platform
  • Suspected Sun Yuchen's address pledged 60,000 ETH to Lido yesterday, worth over $100 million
  • Coinbase survey: Institutional investors remain optimistic about cryptocurrencies, 83% of institutions plan to expand their allocation this year
  • Bo Hines says US stablecoin bill could reach Trump within two months
  • Raydium is developing LaunchLab, a Meme coin issuance platform, to compete with Pump.fun
  • Cathie Wood: Plans to tokenize the company's funds if US regulations allow
  • EOS transforms into a "web3 bank" and changes its name to Vaulta, plans to launch a new token
  • Filecoin Ecosystem DeFi Protocol Glif Launches GLF Governance Token and Airdrops 94 Million Tokens
  • BlackRock, Superstate, Centrifuge receive $1 billion in RWA tokenized asset investment from Sky
  • Nasdaq submits rule change application to list 21Shares Polkadot ETF
  • Strategy announced that it would issue 5 million additional preferred shares to raise funds, which it plans to use to increase its holdings of Bitcoin
  • Binance HODLer Airdrop Launches Bubblemaps (BMT)
  • CryptoQuant CEO: The market may have entered a bear market and will not short BTC
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 25 that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan wrote that the four-year cycle that once dominated the crypto market is no longer applicable. Hougan pointed out that the
Share
PANews2025/07/25 20:22
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
Bitcoin
BTC$115,784.09-2.48%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000218-60.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:26
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0.003821+2.08%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.356-0.83%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08623-6.33%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22418-5.17%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00

Trending News

More

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily