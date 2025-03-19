Champions Ascension, a AAA blockchain game invested by a16z, unexpectedly suspended operations, and the team turned to new projects to focus on customer acquisition

PANews
2025/03/19 17:10

Author: Zen, PANews

The development team of Champions Ascension recently announced that it will suspend game operations due to strategic adjustments and focus all resources on a new project, REACH Labs. The suspension of service involves the main server of Champions Ascension and its ancillary functions (including Imperial Expeditions and Dudo), which officially took effect last Friday.

This game, which was once supported by a16z and positioned as a "AAA" blockchain game, was once highly anticipated. However, faced with the downturn in the blockchain game market and the continued decline in user activity, the team finally decided to suspend operations. The development team emphasized that the suspension of Champions Ascension does not mean that the project has been completely abandoned. REACH Labs plans to pave the way for the future return of Champions Ascension through a new user acquisition and distribution model.

Champions Ascension, once backed by a16z, may return in the future

Champions Ascension, which was positioned as a "AAA" next-generation blockchain game, was first initiated by the well-known mobile game company Jam City. Due to the weakness of the global game industry and increasingly fierce competition, there was a debate within the company to abandon the project. In the end, Jam City co-founder Chris DeWolfe, who had high hopes for blockchain games, left Jam City with several executives and developers and Champions Ascension, and established Plai Labs, a next-generation social platform that focuses on building AI and Web3, and Rough House Games, an independent game studio. Their first entertainment experience product is of course Champions Ascension.

Champions Ascension, a AAA blockchain game invested by a16z, unexpectedly suspended operations, and the team turned to new projects to focus on customer acquisition

Based on Chris DeWolfe and his team's rich experience in social media and game design, Plai Labs also completed a $32 million seed round in the bear market, led by top venture capital firms a16z Games and a16z Crypto. In addition, Rough House Games, a game development studio led by DeWolfe that focuses on the intersection of Web2 and Web3, has also received support from a16z, Coinbase, Crush Ventures and UTA.

However, in the context of the continued downturn in the blockchain game industry and the continuous loss of players, Champions Ascension, which has been tepid, finally chose to suspend game services. The development team also said that this does not mean that the game has been completely abandoned. On the contrary, the Web3 game distribution platform REACH Labs, which the team is currently focusing on, may give Champions Ascension a new life in the future with its new "customer acquisition method". The development team emphasized that they attach great importance to the contribution of the player community and will announce the follow-up arrangements of Champions Ascension after the launch of REACH Labs in the future.

Turning to REACH Labs: Dedicated to Solving the Problem of Game User Acquisition

Reach Labs is a new Web3 game publisher, founded by Rough House Games and game startup Overworld. Overworld founder Jeremy Horn is also the co-founder of Web3 company Xterio. He has been deeply involved in the game industry for many years and has worked in companies such as FunPlus, Jam City, TinyCo and Gameloft.

Chris DeWolfe and Jeremy Horn, two veterans of the gaming industry, co-founded Reach Labs to solve the current gaming industry's user acquisition problems, including audience distraction, increasingly competitive market, and soaring marketing and user acquisition costs. According to GamesBeat, DeWolfe and Horn used to discuss how user acquisition essentially failed, and they also believed that existing games were not social enough. After fully exchanging opinions, they decided to "establish a very deep partnership to jointly develop a platform called Reach."

Champions Ascension, a AAA blockchain game invested by a16z, unexpectedly suspended operations, and the team turned to new projects to focus on customer acquisition

The decision to suspend Champions Ascension is to devote all energy and resources to REACH Labs. REACH Labs plans to provide a new infrastructure for game distribution and marketing through the Keystone protocol. The Keystone protocol is a decentralized protocol developed by Rough House Games and donated to the Keystone Foundation, which aims to create a fairer and more efficient distribution network for blockchain games.

Reach aims to enhance game distribution by integrating blockchain technology and community participation. Their unique solution is to democratize game distribution through a proprietary marketing and distribution platform, attracting more users by rewarding players for playing and sharing games. Reach hopes to promote active player participation by incentivizing players, KOLs and guilds, while making user acquisition more decentralized and social, reducing dependence on traditional Web2 platforms such as Facebook and Google.

Specifically, players can generate exclusive referral codes, promote games on social media or platforms such as Twitch, attract new players to the game, and get a share of the revenue generated by the referral. In this way, REACH not only improves the user acquisition efficiency of the game, but also creates a new source of income for players.

According to previous disclosures by REACH Labs, Reach Labs will start in the future by developing and operating a diverse portfolio of high-quality cross-platform games, including the currently discontinued Web3 fighting game Champions Ascension, as well as Overworld’s action role-playing game Conquest and free strategy mobile game Kingdoms. It is said that several other projects are also in the works.

The suspension of Champions Ascension is undoubtedly Chris DeWolfe's compromise with the poor performance of the game. On the other hand, his focus on exploring new game distribution and user acquisition models is also a crucial strategic transformation, which also determines whether Champions Ascension and even other blockchain games can usher in new development opportunities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 25 that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan wrote that the four-year cycle that once dominated the crypto market is no longer applicable. Hougan pointed out that the
Share
PANews2025/07/25 20:22
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
Bitcoin
BTC$115,784.09-2.48%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000218-60.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:26
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0.003821+2.08%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.356-0.83%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08623-6.33%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22418-5.17%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00

Trending News

More

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily