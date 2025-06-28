This trending memecoin under $0.01 could topple DOGE, and it’s not SHIB

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/28 03:43
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001286+3.21%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00124+9.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26614+5.24%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001021+4.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001624+1.94%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe shocks the memecoin world, rising fast from a joke to a top contender priced under a cent.

Table of Contents

  • A fresh meme powerhouse on the rise
  • Why Dogecoin’s crown is suddenly in question
  • The mechanics behind little Pepe’s ascent
  • Community vibes and the $777k giveaway
  • Navigating the presale: A guide for aspiring frog kings
  • What comes after the presale?
  • Betting on the next meme era

Memecoins have a habit of sneaking up on even the savviest investors. Bliink, and suddenly, what was “just a joke” has become a serious contender to the throne. 

Dogecoin (DOGE) may have pioneered the space, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) rode the second wave, but a newcomer is stealing the spotlight, and it’s priced well under one cent. Meet Little Pepe (LILPEPE), the memecoin that’s defying expectations and raising eyebrows in equal measure.

A fresh meme powerhouse on the rise

In the crowded memecoin market, it takes more than funny images to stand out. Little Pepe isn’t relying on nostalgia alone; it’s built on a Layer-2 blockchain designed specifically for meme culture. 

That means every transaction is almost instantaneous, fees are near zero, and the network resists the kinds of sniper-bot exploits that plague so many launches. It’s a technical foundation that gives LILPEPE a legitimacy most meme tokens only dream of. 

The presale journey tells the tale. After two lightning-fast initial stages, LILPEPE’s presale is now in its third round and still open. Over $1.87 million has poured in so far, a testament to the demand brewing behind the scenes. With the token sitting at just $0.0012, early buyers are looking at an entry point that most only get to brag about afterward.

Why Dogecoin’s crown is suddenly in question

Dogecoin owes its success to simplicity, community, and the power of celebrity tweets, but it’s not without limitations. 

It suffers from network congestion during peak demand, and fees, while low, aren’t negligible when DeFi activity ramps up.  Little Pepe takes a different approach. It brings meme tokens into the realm of robust blockchain engineering, delivering low-cost transactions and ultra-fast confirmation times. 

That technical edge, married with an ever-growing community of meme enthusiasts, suggests LILPEPE could capture attention and capital that might otherwise flow into DOGE.

The mechanics behind little Pepe’s ascent

Behind the playful frog imagery lies a carefully crafted token economy. Half of all LILPEPE tokens are allocated to presale participants, while liquidity and reserve funds ensure the project can scale responsibly. 

There’s no tax on buys or sells, allowing momentum to flow freely from wallet to wallet. And with a dedicated marketing allocation poised to unleash viral memes, outrageous influencer content, and maybe even a billboard in Times Square, Little Pepe is choreographing its legend.

Community vibes and the $777k giveaway

No memecoin thrives without a passionate crowd, and Little Pepe’s community is anything but quiet. Across Telegram, Discord, and Twitter, holders swap their dankest creations, cheer on presale milestones, and share dreams of green candles.

That energy has fueled a $777,000 giveaway, where ten fortunate winners will each claim $77,000 worth of LILPEPE. It’s a headline-grabbing stunt, but it’s also a clever way to distribute tokens to engaged users who will keep the buzz alive.

Buying into Little Pepe’s presale is surprisingly straightforward and crucially, still possible as the project cruises through stage three. 

First, there’s a need for a crypto wallet compatible with Ethereum’s ERC-20 standard, such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Fund it with ETH or USDT, then head to the official LILPEPE website. 

Connect the wallet, choose the number of tokens  (remembering the current price of $0.0012), and confirm the transaction. Moments later, the new LILPEPE tokens will be in the wallet, along with the sense of being part of something that could rewrite memecoin history.

What comes after the presale?

When the dust settles on LILPEPE’s presale stages, the token will list on Uniswap and at least two major centralized exchanges, paving the way for increased liquidity en route to toppling Dogecoin.

Furthermore, the developers aim to deploy a meme launchpad that allows users to create new memecoins on Little Pepe’s chain, an innovation that could cement LILPEPE’s place at the center of future meme revolutions. 

Looking further ahead, Little Pepe’s architects envision integration with NFT platforms and DeFi tools, turning the network into a true playground for digital culture. If that vision materializes, LILPEPE could do more than dethrone Dogecoin, it could redefine what it means to be a memecoin in a world that increasingly values utility alongside humor.

Betting on the next meme era

In crypto, timing is everything. The chance to buy into Dogecoin at fractions of a penny is long gone; Shiba Inu’s early investors ride on margins that newcomers can only envy. But with Little Pepe still under the $0.01 mark and its presale moving through its third stage, the window is wide open for anyone who wants in on the ground floor. 

So, is now a good time to invest in Little Pepe? Inventors who believe that the spirit of memes and the rigor of blockchain can coexist and thrive, then the countdown to the Golden Meme Age might already be underway. The frog that leaps first may very well catch the moon.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

Investors have piled into Solana-linked products and on-chain cash, pushing the network back into the spotlight. Based on reports, the total supply of stablecoins sitting on Solana recently climbed to about $15 billion, a new peak that traders say is adding fuel to activity on the chain. Related Reading: 2%–4% In Crypto? Morgan Stanley Thinks That’s The Smart Move Now Stablecoin Liquidity Hits A Milestone The bulk of that supply is held in USDC, which accounts for roughly 75% of stablecoins on Solana, according to analytics cited by market commentators. That concentration has helped trading desks and decentralized apps move larger sums with less friction than on some rival chains. On top of the on-chain cash, US-listed ETFs tied to Solana and related products have recorded fast early takeup, giving institutions a simpler route into the token and staking rewards. The REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF, known by the ticker SSK, passed the $100 million AUM mark within days of launch, showing how appetite for regulated access to Solana can materialize quickly. ETFs Bring Fresh Flows And Visibility Reports show that REX-Osprey’s suite of crypto ETFs has now crossed half a billion dollars in combined assets under management, a sign that product innovation on Wall Street is translating into real capital flows into the sector. Market watchers say ETFs let big investors get exposure without interacting directly with wallets and custody solutions. Network Upgrades, Use Cases Part Of The Move Observers point to recent code upgrades and faster settlement as part of why more stablecoins are parked on Solana. Those changes aim to reduce delays and lower costs for traders who move USDC and other dollar-pegged tokens. Although technical gains in and of itself do not produce price movement, they can enhance a network’s attractiveness for high-frequency activity and for projects focused on tokenized assets that require transaction finality. Related Reading: Bitcoin Breaks $123,000 As Rising Open Interest Signals More Action Ahead Regulatory Framework Remains Relevant Regulation and approvals in the United States have influenced this impulse. Asset managers have filed for Solana ETFs and modified their necessary paperwork with the SEC while awaiting permits to list a product tied to the token. According to a recent reports, multiple firms have updated their submissions while the regulator is still reviewing. The broader political backdrop, including comments from US President Donald Trump and others, has kept attention on how policy could tilt institutional demand. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
B
B$0.29189+0.63%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00502+2.65%
4
4$0.18922+8.00%
Share
NewsBTC2025/10/07 06:30
Share
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.96+2.14%
Suilend
SEND$0.578+7.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.009141-8.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.7645+1.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

$1.3 Billion Inflow to Ethereum ETFs, MetaMask Rewards Close, Top DEX Uniswap Slammed: Ethereum News Recap