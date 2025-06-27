EU and US confident of reaching tariff deal before deadline: sources

By: PANews
2025/06/27 22:57
FORM
FORM$1.1252+2.30%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0182+5.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0888-5.43%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10496+8.56%

PANews reported on June 27 that the European Union and the United States believe they can reach some form of trade agreement before the July 9 deadline, according to people familiar with the matter. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders behind closed doors at a summit on Thursday that she was confident that a deal could be reached before the deadline to avoid an escalation of the conflict that would damage the economy. Von der Leyen said the Trump administration shared a new proposal this week. During the discussion, the tone of the leaders shifted, with many expressing their willingness to accept a certain degree of imbalance in the trade agreement to avoid an escalation of trade. According to people familiar with the matter, Thursday's leaders' debate did not reveal the degree of imbalance that the group's countries were prepared to endure. The EU has been seeking to reach a mutually beneficial agreement, but will evaluate any final outcome and decide at this stage the degree of asymmetry it is willing to accept.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

Investors have piled into Solana-linked products and on-chain cash, pushing the network back into the spotlight. Based on reports, the total supply of stablecoins sitting on Solana recently climbed to about $15 billion, a new peak that traders say is adding fuel to activity on the chain. Related Reading: 2%–4% In Crypto? Morgan Stanley Thinks That’s The Smart Move Now Stablecoin Liquidity Hits A Milestone The bulk of that supply is held in USDC, which accounts for roughly 75% of stablecoins on Solana, according to analytics cited by market commentators. That concentration has helped trading desks and decentralized apps move larger sums with less friction than on some rival chains. On top of the on-chain cash, US-listed ETFs tied to Solana and related products have recorded fast early takeup, giving institutions a simpler route into the token and staking rewards. The REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF, known by the ticker SSK, passed the $100 million AUM mark within days of launch, showing how appetite for regulated access to Solana can materialize quickly. ETFs Bring Fresh Flows And Visibility Reports show that REX-Osprey’s suite of crypto ETFs has now crossed half a billion dollars in combined assets under management, a sign that product innovation on Wall Street is translating into real capital flows into the sector. Market watchers say ETFs let big investors get exposure without interacting directly with wallets and custody solutions. Network Upgrades, Use Cases Part Of The Move Observers point to recent code upgrades and faster settlement as part of why more stablecoins are parked on Solana. Those changes aim to reduce delays and lower costs for traders who move USDC and other dollar-pegged tokens. Although technical gains in and of itself do not produce price movement, they can enhance a network’s attractiveness for high-frequency activity and for projects focused on tokenized assets that require transaction finality. Related Reading: Bitcoin Breaks $123,000 As Rising Open Interest Signals More Action Ahead Regulatory Framework Remains Relevant Regulation and approvals in the United States have influenced this impulse. Asset managers have filed for Solana ETFs and modified their necessary paperwork with the SEC while awaiting permits to list a product tied to the token. According to a recent reports, multiple firms have updated their submissions while the regulator is still reviewing. The broader political backdrop, including comments from US President Donald Trump and others, has kept attention on how policy could tilt institutional demand. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
B
B$0.29189+0.63%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00502+2.65%
4
4$0.18922+8.00%
Share
NewsBTC2025/10/07 06:30
Share
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.96+2.14%
Suilend
SEND$0.578+7.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.009141-8.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.7645+1.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

$1.3 Billion Inflow to Ethereum ETFs, MetaMask Rewards Close, Top DEX Uniswap Slammed: Ethereum News Recap