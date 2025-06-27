Ascend the End: What Was Discussed During the AMA Session

By: Incrypted
2025/06/27 22:45
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.8057+1.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1292+8.48%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2633-3.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0888-5.43%

On June 26, 2025, Incrypted community chat hosted an AMA session with Aleksandar Bedov, CEO at Wasiona Studio. The head of the company that develops the Web3 ecosystem Ascend Universe. The team’s central product is Ascend the End, a multiplayer PvPvE extraction shooter using AI, tokenization and custom game mechanics.

Wasiona Studio has been around for more than eight years, based in Serbia, and became part of the Web3 in 2021. Now the developers are working not only on the main project, but also on a Telegram game and experimenting with smart tools embedded in the gameplay.

As Bedov noted, his team has developed a special AI infrastructure that does not compete with large language models (LLMs), but overlaps with existing ones. He said the goal is not to train their own models, but to create game tools that enhance dynamics, atmosphere, and player interaction.

The key element is the Game Master system, which sets the pace of the game. The developer noted that it is she who makes global decisions: when and where events will occur, what missions will be available and what rewards are assigned. All of this is generated in real time, with the ability to generate visuals and announcements for social networks.

The system is scaled not through a separate AI for each player, but through centralized control. This avoids technical overload and preserves the integral logic in the game world. The use of LLM is limited, primarily for in-game dialogs.

In addition, artificial intelligence also analyzes player behavior, matching the environment and missions to the current dynamics. This creates the feeling of a living world, in which logically connected events occur, not just random generation. According to the head of the studio, this noticeably improves the user experience.

Bedov argued that Ascend Universe doesn’t just allow players to influence gameplay, but builds the mechanics of involving the community in the development of stories and seasons. NFT and token holders will be able to influence AI behavior, event scenarios, and strategic decisions. It’s part of the decentralization philosophy built into the logic of the Ascend universe.

It’s not about the right to vote in every battle — it’s about the macro level. Users will be able to vote for story directions, influence seasonal missions or the types of enemies encountered in events. This gives a sense of participation in the creation of the world, according to the studio head.

According to him, the Game Master controls the entire Ascend world. The main thing here is to make precise and well-considered decisions. Bedov emphasized that Game Master is not an “LLM for every match”.

The speaker also pointed out that the architecture is built to eliminate overloading. Even with thousands of concurrent matches, Game Master will only manage high-level parameters. This reduces technical complexity and allows the integrity of the world to be maintained.

The Wasiona representative pointed out that the basis of the in-game economy is the ASCEND token, as well as a unique pass system. Players can participate in both standard matches and modes, where the stakes and rewards are significantly higher. These require special access that can be found, purchased or won.

Each pass represents a sort of key to a new stage, and the stages themselves become progressively more difficult and potentially lucrative. Players with high ambitions will have to go to the end, emphasized the head of the studio. However, those who do not want to participate in heavy battles, he said, will still be able to find valuable items, blueprints, exchange them or sell them on the marketplace.

Wasiona CEO paid special attention to events like Glory Run, where players will be able to claim awards of up to $100,000. As the developer noted, such tournaments are planned to be regular. At the same time, the prize distribution system will be tiered: players will be rewarded not only for final victories, but also for their contribution in the process of passing stages.

Ascend the End uses a server-authoritative architecture that eliminates basic types of exploits, Bedov said. All important game decisions are made on the server, which blocks client-side interference. Even so, he admitted, threats remain — aimbot, wallhack and other forms of cheats.

He emphasized that several levels of protection are implemented inside the project:

  • account value — players spend time on pumping, and when banned, they lose progress, which reduces the motivation for abuse.
  • personalized binding — the team is testing a system where the account will be linked to a real person, and re-registration after a ban will be impossible.

In addition, for matches with a large prize pool, the team applies additional measures, including log recording, analysis of player behavior and screencast of sessions. As for smart contracts, the project uses libraries from ChainSafe and Thirdweb. A full stack audit has not yet been completed, but is planned closer to release.

The winners of the contest are: @yasinskix1, @susan_boylee, @yolandiwisser, @Jasekeee, @viloni777.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

Investors have piled into Solana-linked products and on-chain cash, pushing the network back into the spotlight. Based on reports, the total supply of stablecoins sitting on Solana recently climbed to about $15 billion, a new peak that traders say is adding fuel to activity on the chain. Related Reading: 2%–4% In Crypto? Morgan Stanley Thinks That’s The Smart Move Now Stablecoin Liquidity Hits A Milestone The bulk of that supply is held in USDC, which accounts for roughly 75% of stablecoins on Solana, according to analytics cited by market commentators. That concentration has helped trading desks and decentralized apps move larger sums with less friction than on some rival chains. On top of the on-chain cash, US-listed ETFs tied to Solana and related products have recorded fast early takeup, giving institutions a simpler route into the token and staking rewards. The REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF, known by the ticker SSK, passed the $100 million AUM mark within days of launch, showing how appetite for regulated access to Solana can materialize quickly. ETFs Bring Fresh Flows And Visibility Reports show that REX-Osprey’s suite of crypto ETFs has now crossed half a billion dollars in combined assets under management, a sign that product innovation on Wall Street is translating into real capital flows into the sector. Market watchers say ETFs let big investors get exposure without interacting directly with wallets and custody solutions. Network Upgrades, Use Cases Part Of The Move Observers point to recent code upgrades and faster settlement as part of why more stablecoins are parked on Solana. Those changes aim to reduce delays and lower costs for traders who move USDC and other dollar-pegged tokens. Although technical gains in and of itself do not produce price movement, they can enhance a network’s attractiveness for high-frequency activity and for projects focused on tokenized assets that require transaction finality. Related Reading: Bitcoin Breaks $123,000 As Rising Open Interest Signals More Action Ahead Regulatory Framework Remains Relevant Regulation and approvals in the United States have influenced this impulse. Asset managers have filed for Solana ETFs and modified their necessary paperwork with the SEC while awaiting permits to list a product tied to the token. According to a recent reports, multiple firms have updated their submissions while the regulator is still reviewing. The broader political backdrop, including comments from US President Donald Trump and others, has kept attention on how policy could tilt institutional demand. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
B
B$0.29189+0.63%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00502+2.65%
4
4$0.18922+8.00%
Share
NewsBTC2025/10/07 06:30
Share
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.96+2.14%
Suilend
SEND$0.578+7.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.009141-8.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.7645+1.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

$1.3 Billion Inflow to Ethereum ETFs, MetaMask Rewards Close, Top DEX Uniswap Slammed: Ethereum News Recap