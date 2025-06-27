Ascend the End: What Was Discussed During the AMA Session

On June 26, 2025, Incrypted community chat hosted an AMA session with Aleksandar Bedov, CEO at Wasiona Studio. The head of the company that develops the Web3 ecosystem Ascend Universe. The team’s central product is Ascend the End, a multiplayer PvPvE extraction shooter using AI, tokenization and custom game mechanics.

Wasiona Studio has been around for more than eight years, based in Serbia, and became part of the Web3 in 2021. Now the developers are working not only on the main project, but also on a Telegram game and experimenting with smart tools embedded in the gameplay.

As Bedov noted, his team has developed a special AI infrastructure that does not compete with large language models (LLMs), but overlaps with existing ones. He said the goal is not to train their own models, but to create game tools that enhance dynamics, atmosphere, and player interaction.

The key element is the Game Master system, which sets the pace of the game. The developer noted that it is she who makes global decisions: when and where events will occur, what missions will be available and what rewards are assigned. All of this is generated in real time, with the ability to generate visuals and announcements for social networks.

The system is scaled not through a separate AI for each player, but through centralized control. This avoids technical overload and preserves the integral logic in the game world. The use of LLM is limited, primarily for in-game dialogs.

In addition, artificial intelligence also analyzes player behavior, matching the environment and missions to the current dynamics. This creates the feeling of a living world, in which logically connected events occur, not just random generation. According to the head of the studio, this noticeably improves the user experience.

Bedov argued that Ascend Universe doesn’t just allow players to influence gameplay, but builds the mechanics of involving the community in the development of stories and seasons. NFT and token holders will be able to influence AI behavior, event scenarios, and strategic decisions. It’s part of the decentralization philosophy built into the logic of the Ascend universe.

It’s not about the right to vote in every battle — it’s about the macro level. Users will be able to vote for story directions, influence seasonal missions or the types of enemies encountered in events. This gives a sense of participation in the creation of the world, according to the studio head.

According to him, the Game Master controls the entire Ascend world. The main thing here is to make precise and well-considered decisions. Bedov emphasized that Game Master is not an “LLM for every match”.

The speaker also pointed out that the architecture is built to eliminate overloading. Even with thousands of concurrent matches, Game Master will only manage high-level parameters. This reduces technical complexity and allows the integrity of the world to be maintained.

The Wasiona representative pointed out that the basis of the in-game economy is the ASCEND token, as well as a unique pass system. Players can participate in both standard matches and modes, where the stakes and rewards are significantly higher. These require special access that can be found, purchased or won.

Each pass represents a sort of key to a new stage, and the stages themselves become progressively more difficult and potentially lucrative. Players with high ambitions will have to go to the end, emphasized the head of the studio. However, those who do not want to participate in heavy battles, he said, will still be able to find valuable items, blueprints, exchange them or sell them on the marketplace.

Wasiona CEO paid special attention to events like Glory Run, where players will be able to claim awards of up to $100,000. As the developer noted, such tournaments are planned to be regular. At the same time, the prize distribution system will be tiered: players will be rewarded not only for final victories, but also for their contribution in the process of passing stages.

Ascend the End uses a server-authoritative architecture that eliminates basic types of exploits, Bedov said. All important game decisions are made on the server, which blocks client-side interference. Even so, he admitted, threats remain — aimbot, wallhack and other forms of cheats.

He emphasized that several levels of protection are implemented inside the project:

account value — players spend time on pumping, and when banned, they lose progress, which reduces the motivation for abuse.



personalized binding — the team is testing a system where the account will be linked to a real person, and re-registration after a ban will be impossible.

In addition, for matches with a large prize pool, the team applies additional measures, including log recording, analysis of player behavior and screencast of sessions. As for smart contracts, the project uses libraries from ChainSafe and Thirdweb. A full stack audit has not yet been completed, but is planned closer to release.

