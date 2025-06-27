Anthony Pompliano: Bitcoin is a free-market solution to protect wealth

By: PANews
2025/06/27 21:25
PANews reported on June 27 that Anthony Pompliano, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, tweeted that Bitcoin is seen as a free market solution to one of the most serious contemporary problems - how to protect hard-earned economic value in the context of government currency devaluation.

PANews reported on September 30th that BTC Development Corp. (NASDAQ: BDCIU) announced an offering of 22 million shares at $10 per share, with trading set to begin on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 30th. Each unit consists of one Class A common share and one-quarter of a redeemable warrant (with a whole warrant exercise price of $11.50). The units will be traded as "BDCI" and "BDCIW" after the spin-off; no fractional warrants will be issued. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day over-allotment period to purchase up to an additional 3.3 million shares. The offering is expected to close on October 1st, with the offering being conducted solely on the basis of the prospectus. The company is a SPAC focused on pursuing mergers and acquisitions related to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
PANews2025/09/30 21:07
Factory output in China continued its downward trend through September, marking half a year of declining production as businesses hold out for additional government support and await developments in trade negotiations with Washington. Government data released Tuesday showed the purchasing managers’ index climbed to 49.8 last month, up from August’s reading of 49.4. While this […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 21:09
PANews reported on September 30th that according to GlobeNewswire, ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ/TEX: ZOOZ) announced the completion of a subsequent closing in its private placement and the purchase of approximately 525 bitcoins at approximately $114,000 per bitcoin, totaling $60 million, officially launching its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company raised approximately $159 million in net proceeds, intending to allocate approximately 95% of the proceeds to a long-term Bitcoin allocation. The company also filed for an F‑3 shelf registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, enabling it to raise up to $1 billion upon effectiveness. The board of directors has been re-elected: Jordan Fried, Todd Thomson, and Samer Haj‑Yehia have been re-elected, while Alberto Franco and Jonas Grossman have joined. Strategic investors include Pantera Capital, FalconX, Arrington Capital, UTXO Management, and ATW Partners. The company will regularly disclose "bitcoin per share" and manage leverage within a pre-defined loan-to-value ratio.
PANews2025/09/30 20:55
