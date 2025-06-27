Crypto espionage? How the Nobitex hack may tie into Israeli spy arrests: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 20:45
Chainlink
LINK$23.39+6.26%
MAY
MAY$0.03941+0.07%

The fallout from the Nobitex hack is still unfolding, and it may no longer be just about the missing funds as new reports point to a possible link between the breach and the recent arrests of three Israeli citizens.

According to the blockchain intelligence platform TRM Labs, Israeli authorities have arrested three individuals accused of spying for Iran.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 28, were allegedly recruited by Iranian handlers to carry out intelligence-related tasks in exchange for cryptocurrency. Their activities ranged from surveillance and photographing military sites to tagging pro-Iran graffiti and tracking high-profile officials.

Details of the arrests surfaced on June 24, coming just days after the June 18 Nobitex hack. The breach, which resulted in losses exceeding $90 million, was carried by Gonjeshke Darande, the pro-Israel hacking collective known for targeting Iranian-linked infrastructure. 

Per TRM Labs, the cyberattack may have done more than just drain wallets. While no direct link between the two events has been confirmed, the analysis suggests that data obtained during the Nobitex breach may have played a role in identifying the recently arrested suspects.

From hacks to handcuffs?

Both Israeli cyber defense teams and Gonjeshke Darande, also known as Predatory Sparrow, have a history of using cyber tools for intelligence gathering. In this case, they may have accessed internal data such as wallet information, KYC records, or private communications, which potentially aided the identification of the Iranian handlers or tracing payments to operatives.

That possibility is supported by the leak of Nobitex’s sensitive data just a day after the breach, suggesting the hackers had deep access into the exchange’s infrastructure.

The arrested suspects were reportedly paid thousands of dollars for various operations, with funds delivered through anonymized channels. Israeli authorities said these payments were traceable on-chain and formed part of the evidence used in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Nobitex hack also revealed suspicious fund movements by the exchange dating back several months, tied to illicit activity and potential money laundering. A separate investigation pointed to quiet, structured fund transfers, and the use of stealth tactics to obscure their trail.

In some cases, those funds were linked to wallets associated with malicious actors, and the emergence of the potential ties to espionage raises further questions about Nobitex’s transparency and operations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

Investors have piled into Solana-linked products and on-chain cash, pushing the network back into the spotlight. Based on reports, the total supply of stablecoins sitting on Solana recently climbed to about $15 billion, a new peak that traders say is adding fuel to activity on the chain. Related Reading: 2%–4% In Crypto? Morgan Stanley Thinks That’s The Smart Move Now Stablecoin Liquidity Hits A Milestone The bulk of that supply is held in USDC, which accounts for roughly 75% of stablecoins on Solana, according to analytics cited by market commentators. That concentration has helped trading desks and decentralized apps move larger sums with less friction than on some rival chains. On top of the on-chain cash, US-listed ETFs tied to Solana and related products have recorded fast early takeup, giving institutions a simpler route into the token and staking rewards. The REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF, known by the ticker SSK, passed the $100 million AUM mark within days of launch, showing how appetite for regulated access to Solana can materialize quickly. ETFs Bring Fresh Flows And Visibility Reports show that REX-Osprey’s suite of crypto ETFs has now crossed half a billion dollars in combined assets under management, a sign that product innovation on Wall Street is translating into real capital flows into the sector. Market watchers say ETFs let big investors get exposure without interacting directly with wallets and custody solutions. Network Upgrades, Use Cases Part Of The Move Observers point to recent code upgrades and faster settlement as part of why more stablecoins are parked on Solana. Those changes aim to reduce delays and lower costs for traders who move USDC and other dollar-pegged tokens. Although technical gains in and of itself do not produce price movement, they can enhance a network’s attractiveness for high-frequency activity and for projects focused on tokenized assets that require transaction finality. Related Reading: Bitcoin Breaks $123,000 As Rising Open Interest Signals More Action Ahead Regulatory Framework Remains Relevant Regulation and approvals in the United States have influenced this impulse. Asset managers have filed for Solana ETFs and modified their necessary paperwork with the SEC while awaiting permits to list a product tied to the token. According to a recent reports, multiple firms have updated their submissions while the regulator is still reviewing. The broader political backdrop, including comments from US President Donald Trump and others, has kept attention on how policy could tilt institutional demand. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
B
B$0.29189+0.63%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00502+2.65%
4
4$0.18922+8.00%
Share
NewsBTC2025/10/07 06:30
Share
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.96+2.14%
Suilend
SEND$0.578+7.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.009141-8.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.7645+1.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

$1.3 Billion Inflow to Ethereum ETFs, MetaMask Rewards Close, Top DEX Uniswap Slammed: Ethereum News Recap