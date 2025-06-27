INJ price under bearish pressure as Injective announces a new ecosystem growth initiative

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 20:07
NEAR
NEAR$3.046+2.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0135+3.05%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000197-9.63%
FUND
FUND$0.01336-0.29%
Injective
INJ$13.04+2.59%

Injective has just announced a new Revenue Fund aimed at boosting ecosystem growth just as the INJ token comes under pressure from a bearish chart pattern in the near term.

On June 26th at the NYC Summit, Injective (INJ) announced the launch of Injective Revenue Fund, a new initiative designed to accelerate ecosystem development, scale on-chain revenue, and enhance INJ token’s deflationary mechanics.

While specific implementation details are unclear at press time, the initiative will likely involve channeling protocol revenue into ecosystem expansion, supporting builders and dApps that drive user growth and network activity, and increasing token burns fueled by higher on-chain fee generation.

The development comes at a pivotal moment as INJ price has recently broken below a key support level following the confirmation of a bearish head and shoulders pattern on the daily chart. The price dipped to an intraday low of $8.95 on June 22, testing a horizontal support zone established in early May, which now serves as a critical near-term level.

INJ price is now hovering just beneath the broken neckline around $11.20, with momentum indicators — both RSI and MACD — reinforcing the bearish outlook, though the selling pressure appears to be weakening slightly. The token also fell below its 20-day EMA, signaling continued downside pressure in the near term unless a reclaim of the neckline occurs.

INJ price under bearish pressure as Injective announces a new ecosystem growth initiative - 1

That said, the recent dip to $8.95 formed a higher low along the ascending long-term trendline, which formed after INJ price had reversed from $6.34 in early April — the lowest level since September 2023. This suggests that, despite the bearish breakdown, INJ remains technically within a broader uptrend, reinforced by its continued position above the 100-day SMA.

If the price reclaims the neckline and closes above $11.30 – $12.00 with strong volume, the bearish scenario weakens. That would form a bear trap, and bulls could push to retest $14.30 — the swing high that marked the peak of the right shoulder.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

Investors have piled into Solana-linked products and on-chain cash, pushing the network back into the spotlight. Based on reports, the total supply of stablecoins sitting on Solana recently climbed to about $15 billion, a new peak that traders say is adding fuel to activity on the chain. Related Reading: 2%–4% In Crypto? Morgan Stanley Thinks That’s The Smart Move Now Stablecoin Liquidity Hits A Milestone The bulk of that supply is held in USDC, which accounts for roughly 75% of stablecoins on Solana, according to analytics cited by market commentators. That concentration has helped trading desks and decentralized apps move larger sums with less friction than on some rival chains. On top of the on-chain cash, US-listed ETFs tied to Solana and related products have recorded fast early takeup, giving institutions a simpler route into the token and staking rewards. The REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF, known by the ticker SSK, passed the $100 million AUM mark within days of launch, showing how appetite for regulated access to Solana can materialize quickly. ETFs Bring Fresh Flows And Visibility Reports show that REX-Osprey’s suite of crypto ETFs has now crossed half a billion dollars in combined assets under management, a sign that product innovation on Wall Street is translating into real capital flows into the sector. Market watchers say ETFs let big investors get exposure without interacting directly with wallets and custody solutions. Network Upgrades, Use Cases Part Of The Move Observers point to recent code upgrades and faster settlement as part of why more stablecoins are parked on Solana. Those changes aim to reduce delays and lower costs for traders who move USDC and other dollar-pegged tokens. Although technical gains in and of itself do not produce price movement, they can enhance a network’s attractiveness for high-frequency activity and for projects focused on tokenized assets that require transaction finality. Related Reading: Bitcoin Breaks $123,000 As Rising Open Interest Signals More Action Ahead Regulatory Framework Remains Relevant Regulation and approvals in the United States have influenced this impulse. Asset managers have filed for Solana ETFs and modified their necessary paperwork with the SEC while awaiting permits to list a product tied to the token. According to a recent reports, multiple firms have updated their submissions while the regulator is still reviewing. The broader political backdrop, including comments from US President Donald Trump and others, has kept attention on how policy could tilt institutional demand. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
B
B$0.29189+0.63%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00502+2.65%
4
4$0.18922+8.00%
Share
NewsBTC2025/10/07 06:30
Share
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.96+2.14%
Suilend
SEND$0.578+7.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.009141-8.72%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.7645+1.43%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

$1.3 Billion Inflow to Ethereum ETFs, MetaMask Rewards Close, Top DEX Uniswap Slammed: Ethereum News Recap