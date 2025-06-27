Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order

By: PANews
2025/06/27 17:17
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of 931 BTC and $ 100 million worth of short orders, with a leverage of 20 times, an opening price of $106,779 , and a liquidation price of $112,640 . In addition, his BTC long orders of $103,000-$104,500 are still pending.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Investors have piled into Solana-linked products and on-chain cash, pushing the network back into the spotlight. Based on reports, the total supply of stablecoins sitting on Solana recently climbed to about $15 billion, a new peak that traders say is adding fuel to activity on the chain. Related Reading: 2%–4% In Crypto? Morgan Stanley Thinks That’s The Smart Move Now Stablecoin Liquidity Hits A Milestone The bulk of that supply is held in USDC, which accounts for roughly 75% of stablecoins on Solana, according to analytics cited by market commentators. That concentration has helped trading desks and decentralized apps move larger sums with less friction than on some rival chains. On top of the on-chain cash, US-listed ETFs tied to Solana and related products have recorded fast early takeup, giving institutions a simpler route into the token and staking rewards. The REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF, known by the ticker SSK, passed the $100 million AUM mark within days of launch, showing how appetite for regulated access to Solana can materialize quickly. ETFs Bring Fresh Flows And Visibility Reports show that REX-Osprey’s suite of crypto ETFs has now crossed half a billion dollars in combined assets under management, a sign that product innovation on Wall Street is translating into real capital flows into the sector. Market watchers say ETFs let big investors get exposure without interacting directly with wallets and custody solutions. Network Upgrades, Use Cases Part Of The Move Observers point to recent code upgrades and faster settlement as part of why more stablecoins are parked on Solana. Those changes aim to reduce delays and lower costs for traders who move USDC and other dollar-pegged tokens. Although technical gains in and of itself do not produce price movement, they can enhance a network’s attractiveness for high-frequency activity and for projects focused on tokenized assets that require transaction finality. Related Reading: Bitcoin Breaks $123,000 As Rising Open Interest Signals More Action Ahead Regulatory Framework Remains Relevant Regulation and approvals in the United States have influenced this impulse. Asset managers have filed for Solana ETFs and modified their necessary paperwork with the SEC while awaiting permits to list a product tied to the token. According to a recent reports, multiple firms have updated their submissions while the regulator is still reviewing. The broader political backdrop, including comments from US President Donald Trump and others, has kept attention on how policy could tilt institutional demand. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
The post $1.3 Billion Inflow to Ethereum ETFs, MetaMask Rewards Close, Top DEX Uniswap Slammed: Ethereum News Recap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency, is up by 11% in the last seven days. Investors are rushing to jump into Ether ETFs while the most popular wallet of the ecosystem is finally ready to start a rewards program. Ethereum ETFs inflows are green for five weeks in a row Inflows to exchange-traded products on Spot Ether (ETH ETFs) registered their most successful week since early August 2025. Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3, investors brought $1.3 billion across all ETFs, SoSoValue, data shows. Image by SoSoValue So far, this is the second weekly chart in recent months. In mid-August 2024, investors set the record by locking $2.85 billion in Spot Ethereum ETFs. Investors are attracted by the solid price performance of the second biggest cryptocurrency. In the last seven days, the ETH price added 10.9% to set a local peak at $4,670.  BlackRock’s ETHA, NYSE’s ETHE and Fidelity’s FETH are the biggest and most active Spot Ethereum ETFs, according to recent data.  Total USD-denominated liquidity volume injected in ETFs on Spot Ether exceeds $30 billion. Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded products represent a secure form of investing in cryptocurrency with no need to hold coins or private keys. It is suitable for institutions not interested in buying crypto directly due to tax, legal or operational reasons. Bitcoin Spot ETFs also logged very successful weeks. Over $3.38 billion were injected here, making it the most successful week of 2025 so far. MetaMask rewards program kicks off soon, Joseph Lubin hints On Oct. 4, 2025, MetaMask, the most popular non-custodial wallet for the EVM ecosystem, announced that its long-anticipated rewards program is set to be launched soon. MetaMask is used by tens of millions of users globally, so its potential airdrop would be the largest in crypto history. However, no eligibility criteria were…
