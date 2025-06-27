The FCA must reassess its stance on digital asset ETPs—now | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 16:27
Nowchain
NOW$0,0049-%1,01

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

It’s often said that good regulation should promote disruption, not inhibit it; however, the FCA’s stance towards digital asset ETPs has remained stubbornly conservative and set in its ways for the last decade. As things stand, the FCA currently prohibits UK retail investors from accessing digital assets through regulated, exchange-traded products, ETPs. The reasons cited are well known and can essentially be summarised as the following: challenges related to assessing their true value, high prevalence of cybercrime, extreme volatility associated with these speculative assets that people are poorly equipped to understand, and lastly, there’s no legitimate investment need for cryptocurrencies.

While the aforementioned reasons may have held weight ten or even five years ago, as digital assets enter the mainstream and over 500 million people use them around the world for reasons beyond mere speculation, these arguments look increasingly out of date. For one thing, the criticism that cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and are hard to effectively value applies to many traditional asset classes (early-stage venture capital, art, and commodities) that face comparable challenges when trying to judge their value. However, these are still accessible to retail investors. Often overlooked but no less important is that, unlike the aforementioned traditional assets, cryptocurrencies, particularly those with established utility or monetary properties, such as Bitcoin (BTC), have transparent, auditable supply mechanisms and globally liquid markets that support valuation frameworks based on adoption, scarcity, and usage.

Critics have, since its inception, pointed out how bitcoin and digital currencies can be used for nefarious means. Indeed, my first encounter with Bitcoin came in 2011 when, at GCHQ, I saw it being applied for criminal transfers. While that may have been true over a decade ago, the authorities have cottoned on to its potential use, and illicit activity in cryptocurrency markets has declined and is often more traceable due to the blockchain’s transparency. Major ETPs operate on regulated exchanges with institutional-grade custodians and compliance measures. Cryptocurrency transfers, by definition, leave a signature that can be monitored, unlike suitcases filled with cash, which can be transported without any electronic trace or potential for monitoring.

Alongside their speculative nature, critics cite the extreme volatility associated with cryptocurrencies, while this is undeniably true, volatility exists across many retail-accessible asset classes, such as leveraged ETFs or EM equities. Volatility and its accompanying risks don’t on their own merit exclusion from retail investors, especially when access is through diversified and professionally structured ETPs with transparent risk disclosures. 

A fairer and more addressable criticism is the lack of education and understanding on how to invest in these products by retail customers. Without proper knowledge on how to store assets, check accredited exchanges for purchasing assets, and ensure data is properly managed, consumers are vulnerable to scams and errors that can be costly. Investor education should, for this reason, be a regulatory priority, not a reason for exclusion. Many retail investors routinely allocate to complex products (structured notes, options, etc.) under regulated advice or self-direction. Crypto ETPs offer a familiar, regulated wrapper for exposure, simplifying access and removing custody and technical barriers, thereby improving—not reducing—investor understanding. At Bitwise, we currently work with CFA and directly with the allocator community to improve education for both retail and institutional investors.

The final and most used criticism of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in general is that it’s a “solution in search of a problem” and that there’s no legitimate investment need. Defining that constitutes a “legitimate need” is highly paternalistic and inconsistent with free-market principles. Retail investors may seek portfolio diversification, long-term growth, or a hedge against monetary debasement—all of which cryptoassets can potentially provide. The demand is clear: UK investors already access crypto through offshore platforms, often at greater risk.

It’s clear that the current status quo from the FCA is untenable; 7 million retail investors/users exist in the UK alone, and they can currently only access offshore platforms and unregulated products where corporate governance and compliance levels vary hugely. This technology has proven itself to be more than just a fad; it is now pervasive throughout every sector and industry globally. Digital Assets and blockchain technology sit at the nexus of multiple mega trends such as the digitisation of money, Agentic AI, energy grid optimisation, and tokenization of real-world assets. Retail investors are right to want to support the Web3 economy and future growth of these markets; the FCA should provide them the guidelines and protection they’re crying out for.  

Ray Dillet
Ray Dillet

Ray Dillet is the Head of Financial Institutions at Bitwise. He brings over 15 years of professional experience as an Alternatives specialist, holding senior business development and strategy roles at Deutsche Bank, PGIM, and (Lyxor) Amundi, where he partnered with some of the most well-regarded Hedge Funds globally. He also co-founded Bridge Partners, a boutique advisory and asset management firm that employs a strategic and thesis-driven approach to digital asset investing. Prior to this, he spent several years in the British Army and Security Services, first encountering Bitcoin in 2011 whilst working at the National Cyber Security Centre (GCHQ), and he has been actively investing in digital assets since 2017.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

Investors have piled into Solana-linked products and on-chain cash, pushing the network back into the spotlight. Based on reports, the total supply of stablecoins sitting on Solana recently climbed to about $15 billion, a new peak that traders say is adding fuel to activity on the chain. Related Reading: 2%–4% In Crypto? Morgan Stanley Thinks That’s The Smart Move Now Stablecoin Liquidity Hits A Milestone The bulk of that supply is held in USDC, which accounts for roughly 75% of stablecoins on Solana, according to analytics cited by market commentators. That concentration has helped trading desks and decentralized apps move larger sums with less friction than on some rival chains. On top of the on-chain cash, US-listed ETFs tied to Solana and related products have recorded fast early takeup, giving institutions a simpler route into the token and staking rewards. The REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF, known by the ticker SSK, passed the $100 million AUM mark within days of launch, showing how appetite for regulated access to Solana can materialize quickly. ETFs Bring Fresh Flows And Visibility Reports show that REX-Osprey’s suite of crypto ETFs has now crossed half a billion dollars in combined assets under management, a sign that product innovation on Wall Street is translating into real capital flows into the sector. Market watchers say ETFs let big investors get exposure without interacting directly with wallets and custody solutions. Network Upgrades, Use Cases Part Of The Move Observers point to recent code upgrades and faster settlement as part of why more stablecoins are parked on Solana. Those changes aim to reduce delays and lower costs for traders who move USDC and other dollar-pegged tokens. Although technical gains in and of itself do not produce price movement, they can enhance a network’s attractiveness for high-frequency activity and for projects focused on tokenized assets that require transaction finality. Related Reading: Bitcoin Breaks $123,000 As Rising Open Interest Signals More Action Ahead Regulatory Framework Remains Relevant Regulation and approvals in the United States have influenced this impulse. Asset managers have filed for Solana ETFs and modified their necessary paperwork with the SEC while awaiting permits to list a product tied to the token. According to a recent reports, multiple firms have updated their submissions while the regulator is still reviewing. The broader political backdrop, including comments from US President Donald Trump and others, has kept attention on how policy could tilt institutional demand. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
B
B$0,29217+%0,74
Fuel
FUEL$0,00499+%2,04
4
4$0,18948+%7,40
Share
NewsBTC2025/10/07 06:30
Share
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
SQUID MEME
GAME$35,7454+%1,26
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:15
Share
$1.3 Billion Inflow to Ethereum ETFs, MetaMask Rewards Close, Top DEX Uniswap Slammed: Ethereum News Recap

$1.3 Billion Inflow to Ethereum ETFs, MetaMask Rewards Close, Top DEX Uniswap Slammed: Ethereum News Recap

The post $1.3 Billion Inflow to Ethereum ETFs, MetaMask Rewards Close, Top DEX Uniswap Slammed: Ethereum News Recap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency, is up by 11% in the last seven days. Investors are rushing to jump into Ether ETFs while the most popular wallet of the ecosystem is finally ready to start a rewards program. Ethereum ETFs inflows are green for five weeks in a row Inflows to exchange-traded products on Spot Ether (ETH ETFs) registered their most successful week since early August 2025. Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3, investors brought $1.3 billion across all ETFs, SoSoValue, data shows. Image by SoSoValue So far, this is the second weekly chart in recent months. In mid-August 2024, investors set the record by locking $2.85 billion in Spot Ethereum ETFs. Investors are attracted by the solid price performance of the second biggest cryptocurrency. In the last seven days, the ETH price added 10.9% to set a local peak at $4,670.  BlackRock’s ETHA, NYSE’s ETHE and Fidelity’s FETH are the biggest and most active Spot Ethereum ETFs, according to recent data.  Total USD-denominated liquidity volume injected in ETFs on Spot Ether exceeds $30 billion. Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded products represent a secure form of investing in cryptocurrency with no need to hold coins or private keys. It is suitable for institutions not interested in buying crypto directly due to tax, legal or operational reasons. Bitcoin Spot ETFs also logged very successful weeks. Over $3.38 billion were injected here, making it the most successful week of 2025 so far. MetaMask rewards program kicks off soon, Joseph Lubin hints On Oct. 4, 2025, MetaMask, the most popular non-custodial wallet for the EVM ecosystem, announced that its long-anticipated rewards program is set to be launched soon. MetaMask is used by tens of millions of users globally, so its potential airdrop would be the largest in crypto history. However, no eligibility criteria were…
1
1$0,006518-%4,20
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013768+%2,58
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 06:40
Share

Trending News

More

All Eyes On Solana: $15-B Stablecoin Supply, ETF Demand Drive Next Leg Up

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

$1.3 Billion Inflow to Ethereum ETFs, MetaMask Rewards Close, Top DEX Uniswap Slammed: Ethereum News Recap

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How to Make Money in Crypto Without Trading, Staking, or Capital? Cold Wallet’s Referral System Is the Shortcut