Publicly traded company Mullen announces support for Bitcoin and $TRUMP to purchase commercial electric vehicles By: PANews 2025/06/27 15:08

TRUMP $7.815 -0.67% JUNE $0.095 +4.85% MEME $0.002439 -1.85% NOW $0.00499 +0.20%

PANews reported on June 27 that the listed company Mullen Automotive announced on June 26 that it will now accept cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and $TRUMP Meme coin for the purchase of its Mullen and Bollinger brand commercial electric vehicles.