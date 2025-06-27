Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

By: PANews
2025/06/27 14:44
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+4.85%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20 million euros (about 23.4 million US dollars), and the proceeds will be used to purchase Bitcoin and mining equipment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

TLDR Wormhole reinvents W Tokenomics with Reserve, yield, and unlock upgrades. W Tokenomics: 4% yield, bi-weekly unlocks, and a sustainable Reserve Wormhole shifts to long-term value with treasury, yield, and smoother unlocks. Stakers earn 4% base yield as Wormhole optimizes unlocks for stability. Wormhole’s new Tokenomics align growth, yield, and stability for W holders. Wormhole [...] The post Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wormhole
W$0.11689-2.71%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12283+0.34%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:07
Share
Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

The cryptocurrency market continues its upward trend despite a slight pause. Bitcoin is trading between $125,000 and $123,000 after testing record levels. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs The post Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/06 16:09
Share
LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Šibenik, Croatia, 6th October 2025
CROSS
CROSS$0.21828-2.73%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/06 16:07
Share

Trending News

More

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products saw $5.95 billion in inflows, setting a record for the largest single-week inflow