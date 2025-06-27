Doge ETF inches toward approval as Bitwise updates filing

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 14:48
Union
U$0.006986-12.11%
MAY
MAY$0.03943-1.07%
DOGE
DOGE$0.25801-0.12%

The proposed spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund ETF may be gaining ground, as growing engagement between issuers and regulators boosts hopes for approval.

According to recent filings, Bitwise Asset Management has submitted amended applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its proposed spot Dogecoin (DOGE) and Aptos (APT) ETFs.

Bitwise was one of the first firms to file for a Dogecoin ETF in January, and the amendments come as engagement continues between issuers and the regulatory commission over the proposals. The updated filings also follow the SEC’s recent decision to delay its review of Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF, citing the need for more time to assess whether the product meets legal standards.

A key change in the revised proposals is the addition of “in-kind” creation and redemption mechanisms, a feature absent in the original filings. This change allows ETF shares to be exchanged directly for the underlying crypto asset, which can improve tax efficiency and reduce market impact.

Commenting on the amended filings, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas described the updates as a positive sign, noting they reflect growing momentum around spot crypto ETFs. He added that the inclusion of in-kind mechanics is a “huge update,” likely to set a positive precedent and become standard across the board.

Earlier this month, fellow Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart estimated the approval odds for a Dogecoin ETF at 80%, and the increased regulatory engagement suggests a likely path to approval for the proposed investment vehicle.

Meanwhile, other firms, including Grayscale and 21Shares, are also in the race for a Dogecoin ETF approval, while Bitwise remains the only issuer to file for an Aptos fund to date.

The SEC is currently reviewing dozens of proposals for other spot ETFs as institutional interest in altcoin-based products grows.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

TLDR Wormhole reinvents W Tokenomics with Reserve, yield, and unlock upgrades. W Tokenomics: 4% yield, bi-weekly unlocks, and a sustainable Reserve Wormhole shifts to long-term value with treasury, yield, and smoother unlocks. Stakers earn 4% base yield as Wormhole optimizes unlocks for stability. Wormhole’s new Tokenomics align growth, yield, and stability for W holders. Wormhole [...] The post Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wormhole
W$0.11689-2.71%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12283+0.34%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:07
Share
Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

The cryptocurrency market continues its upward trend despite a slight pause. Bitcoin is trading between $125,000 and $123,000 after testing record levels. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs The post Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/06 16:09
Share
LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Šibenik, Croatia, 6th October 2025
CROSS
CROSS$0.21828-2.73%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/06 16:07
Share

Trending News

More

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products saw $5.95 billion in inflows, setting a record for the largest single-week inflow