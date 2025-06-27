Bhutan’s Bitcoin Holdings Now Reach $1.3 Billion, Nearly 40% of Its GDP

By: PANews
2025/06/27 13:36
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+5.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00497--%

PANews June 27 news, according to coinfomania, SatoshiActFund CEO Dennis Porter retweeted an article from the Wall Street Journal on Twitter today. The article revealed that Bhutan's Bitcoin holdings now amount to $1.3 billion, almost 40% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). This Himalayan country, known for its national happiness index rather than technological innovation, has quietly mined Bitcoin since 2020. Five years later, Bhutan has become the third largest country in the government in terms of Bitcoin reserves. "For Bhutan, this is obvious in many ways," said Ujjwal Deep Dahal, head of Bhutan Royal Holdings and Investment Company. Porte called the progress a "milestone in the cryptocurrency field," emphasizing Bhutan's hydropower-based mining strategy and its long-term vision for digital assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

TLDR Wormhole reinvents W Tokenomics with Reserve, yield, and unlock upgrades. W Tokenomics: 4% yield, bi-weekly unlocks, and a sustainable Reserve Wormhole shifts to long-term value with treasury, yield, and smoother unlocks. Stakers earn 4% base yield as Wormhole optimizes unlocks for stability. Wormhole’s new Tokenomics align growth, yield, and stability for W holders. Wormhole [...] The post Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wormhole
W$0.11689-2.71%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12283+0.34%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 02:07
Share
Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

The cryptocurrency market continues its upward trend despite a slight pause. Bitcoin is trading between $125,000 and $123,000 after testing record levels. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs The post Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/06 16:09
Share
LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Šibenik, Croatia, 6th October 2025
CROSS
CROSS$0.21828-2.73%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/06 16:07
Share

Trending News

More

Wormhole Unleashes W 2.0 Tokenomics for a Connected Blockchain Future

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products saw $5.95 billion in inflows, setting a record for the largest single-week inflow