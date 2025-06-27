Vitalik's address sold 2 trillion DOG tokens in exchange for 4.43 ETH By: PANews 2025/06/27 14:09

DOG $0.002475 -4.21% JUNE $0.095 +5.08% ETH $4,562.59 +0.66%

According to PANews on June 27, according to Paidun monitoring, Vitalik's address sold 2 trillion DOG tokens in exchange for 4.43 ETH, worth about US$10,800.