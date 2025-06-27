Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $228 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 13 consecutive days

PANews reported on June 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 26, Eastern Time) was US$228 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$164 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$52.156 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$32.8533 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.795 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$133.532 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.23%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$48.371 billion.