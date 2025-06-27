The three-day consecutive net inflow ended, and the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of US$26.4579 million yesterday

PANews reported on June 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.4579 million yesterday (June 26, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$5.8943 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.469 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$4.8662 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.618 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a daily net outflow of US$27.4464 million. The current historical total net outflow of ETHE has reached US$4.304 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.901 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.35%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.101 billion.