A whale liquidated 32.71 WBTC that he had held for a month and a half 5 hours ago, making a profit of $68,000 By: PANews 2025/06/27 11:27

JUNE $0.095 +1.93% WBTC $124,064.48 +0.85%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, 5 hours ago, the whale 0x144...6124C liquidated 32.71 WBTC (about 3.51 million US dollars) that he had held for a month and a half, making a profit of 68,000 US dollars. The selling operation took place during the period when the WBTC price fell rapidly from $108,000 this morning.