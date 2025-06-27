World Chain launches the "Humanity First Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism

By: PANews
2025/06/27 10:48
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, World Chain, which is associated with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, launched the "Human Priority Blockspace" (PBH) open source mechanism. This mechanism reserves some space in the block construction logic to give priority to human user transactions verified by Orb. World Chain said that when the network is congested due to robot activities, PBH can provide priority channels for real users.

Tools for Humanity, the World Chain development team, revealed that currently about 80% of transactions on the blockchain are executed by automated programs, among which non-productive robots such as airdrop farming often cause network congestion. The PBH mechanism was jointly developed by Flashbots, Optimism and other teams, and optimizes transaction sorting by verifying "human attributes" rather than gas fee bidding. The World Chain team emphasized that not all robots are harmful, but it is necessary to distinguish between human and automated interactions. The mechanism currently only guarantees the transaction priority of Orb verified users when the network is congested.

