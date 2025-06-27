Solana Foundation discloses potential vulnerabilities in ZK ElGamal Proof program and countermeasures

By: PANews
2025/06/27 09:36
ZKsync
ZK$0.05462-1.62%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095+1.93%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to the official blog of the Solana Foundation, security researchers reported a potential vulnerability in the ZK ElGamal Proof program to the relevant parties of the Solana ecosystem. The report includes a proof of concept (PoC) of the vulnerability, and no exploitation of the vulnerability has been found so far. After evaluation, the vulnerability allows attackers to construct arbitrary proofs and bypass verification, affecting the Token-2022 confidential token, enabling it to perform illegal operations such as unlimited coinage. In order to respond in time, on June 11, the relevant team updated the upgradeable Token-2022 program and disabled the confidential transfer function first. On June 13, an urgent upgrade request was sent to the Solana Technology Discord, requiring operators to upgrade the software to disable the ZK ElGamal proof program. On June 19, at the beginning of the mainnet-beta epoch 805, the program was officially disabled through function activation.

At present, the Token-2022 function using the ZK ElGamal function is mostly used by innovative products under testing. Although the mainstream stablecoins have initialized confidential transfers, they are not open to users. The actual usage rate is extremely low and the impact is relatively small. The program will be re-enabled after the audit is completed and the problems are fixed, which is expected to take several months.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

The cryptocurrency market continues its upward trend despite a slight pause. Bitcoin is trading between $125,000 and $123,000 after testing record levels. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs The post Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/06 16:09
Share
LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Šibenik, Croatia, 6th October 2025
CROSS
CROSS$0.2185-2.86%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/06 16:07
Share
Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

XRP trades near $3, just 18% from its ATH. Analysts track price breakout patterns and $950M in exchange inflows. Is a rally ahead?
XRP
XRP$2.9912-0.98%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002224+17.79%
NEAR
NEAR$2.963-4.23%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/06 15:49
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products saw $5.95 billion in inflows, setting a record for the largest single-week inflow

US Government Shutdown Crisis: Financial Market Turmoil Intensifies, Investors Flock to H Mining for Stable Returns