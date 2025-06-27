Bitcoin 'Satoshi-era' miners will only sell 150 Bitcoins in 2025

By: PANews
2025/06/27 10:10
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, CryptoQuant data showed that on June 22, Bitcoin miners' daily income fell to $34 million, a new low since April 20. Despite the decline in income, miners continue to increase their holdings. Since April, the reserves of miners holding 100-1,000 BTC have increased by 4,000 to 65,000. The total network computing power has fallen by 3.5% in the past 10 days, the largest drop since the halving in July 2024.

The report shows that miners in the "Satoshi era" will only sell 150 BTC in 2025, a significant decrease from 10,000 in the same period of 2024. The daily outflow of miners has dropped from 23,000 in February to 6,000 at present, and the number of BTC directly transferred to exchanges remains low. Analysts pointed out that the 48% operating profit margin supports the miners' holding behavior. The current scale of miners' reserves is close to the level of November last year, when Bitcoin broke through the historical high of $73,800 and then sold off.

