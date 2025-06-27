India's top ruling party spokesman calls for Bitcoin reserve pilot By: PANews 2025/06/27 08:30

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin News, Pradeep Bhandari, a senior spokesperson for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), called on India to launch a Bitcoin reserve pilot project, calling it a strategic move towards economic resilience.