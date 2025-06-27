India's top ruling party spokesman calls for Bitcoin reserve pilot

By: PANews
2025/06/27 08:30
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949+1.82%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin News, Pradeep Bhandari, a senior spokesperson for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), called on India to launch a Bitcoin reserve pilot project, calling it a strategic move towards economic resilience.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

The cryptocurrency market continues its upward trend despite a slight pause. Bitcoin is trading between $125,000 and $123,000 after testing record levels. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs The post Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/06 16:09
Share
LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Šibenik, Croatia, 6th October 2025
CROSS
CROSS$0.2185-2.86%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/06 16:07
Share
Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

XRP trades near $3, just 18% from its ATH. Analysts track price breakout patterns and $950M in exchange inflows. Is a rally ahead?
XRP
XRP$2.9912-0.98%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002224+17.79%
NEAR
NEAR$2.963-4.23%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/06 15:49
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products saw $5.95 billion in inflows, setting a record for the largest single-week inflow

US Government Shutdown Crisis: Financial Market Turmoil Intensifies, Investors Flock to H Mining for Stable Returns