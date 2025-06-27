AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has closed its 20-fold long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of $1.58 million By: PANews 2025/06/27 08:48

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has closed its 20x long position in Bitcoin, making a profit of US$1.58 million. Aguila is gradually making profits. In the past two long transactions, he made a total of $2.93 million; but he is still losing $32.39 million.