Galaxy and Manifold deposited a total of 30 million USDC into HyperLiquid and started purchasing HYPE By: PANews 2025/06/27 09:02

HYPE $48,65 -1,83% USDC $0,9995 -0,01% JUNE $0,0949 +1,82%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, two institutions, Galaxy and Manifold, deposited a total of 30 million USDC in HyperLiquid and began to purchase HYPE.