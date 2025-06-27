Agora CEO questions Anchorage's rating report that lists AUSD as a high-risk asset

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, Nick van Eck, CEO of stablecoin issuer Agora, questioned the "Stablecoin Security Rating Matrix" released by Anchorage Digital, which listed AUSD as a high-risk asset. van Eck accused Anchorage of bias in its ratings because of its commercial cooperation with stablecoin companies such as Paxos. Anchorage previously delisted AUSD and USDC on the grounds of "structural risks", but van Eck called it a retaliatory act because Agora refused to use its paid service products.

Anchorage responded that the rating was based entirely on publicly disclosed information, and the evaluation dimensions included reserve composition, bank partners, and regulatory compliance. In its rating, PayPal's PYUSD and Paxos' USDP ranked first, followed by USDT, RLUSD, etc. Agora disclosed that its reserves were held by State Street Bank, and VanEck served as an investment manager.