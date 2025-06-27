Tether is reviewing the first design for its planned “Tether Tower” in El Salvador By: PANews 2025/06/27 08:02

EL $0.004225 -1.92% TOWER $0.0010925 +0.19% JUNE $0.0949 +1.82%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company is reviewing the first design plan for the "Tether Tower" planned to be built in El Salvador.