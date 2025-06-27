Cryptographic trust infrastructure Inference Labs completes $6.3 million strategic financing

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Decrypt, crypto trust infrastructure Inference Labs has completed a strategic financing of US$6.3 million, with participation from DACM and Delphi Ventures, and new investors such as Arche Capital and Lvna Capital, including a community round of financing of US$1 million led by Native Capital. The financing will be used to optimize circuit design and expand support for multi-proof systems, covering scenarios such as healthcare, finance, and DeFi that require trusted AI decision-making.

The "Proof of Inference" zero-knowledge proof protocol developed by the company can provide a decentralized verification layer for AI models, ensuring the verifiability of output results while protecting model privacy. The protocol test network has been launched, and the main network is planned to be launched at the end of the third quarter. At present, it has reached strategic cooperation with decentralized AI protocols such as EigenLayer and Bittensor.