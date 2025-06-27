SOL Strategies launches reserve for Solana tokens, with initial 52,181 JTO

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 04:16
Secretum
SER$0.0002033+0.99%
JITO
JTO$1.622-1.15%
Solana
SOL$232.68+0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01334-0.07%

SOL Strategies, a publicly traded Solana infrastructure company, has announced the launch of a new ecosystem reserve strategy, with Jito as the first token.

Canada-based SOL Strategies said in an announcement on June 26 that its Strategic Ecosystem Reserve (SER) is intended to support top blockchain projects within the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. As a start, the company has acquired 52,181 Jito (JTO) tokens for the reserve.

JTO, the native and governance token of the Jito network, is one such project, the company noted.

Currently, Jito tops the Solana ecosystem as the leading maximal extractable value (MEV) infrastructure and liquid staking provider. According to DeFiLlama, Jito’s total value locked is at $2.6 billion, with its MEV-optimized infrastructure and decentralized finance integrations key to the Solana ecosystem.

More than just token accumulation

SOL Strategies, formerly Cypherpunk Holdings Inc, rebranded amid a shift in focus to SOL in September 2024. In addition to its latest acquisition, the company was the first-ever Jito validator on the Solana mainnet in October 2022.

The investment and partnership with Jito aligns with its vision for Solana, said Leah Wald, chief executive officer of SOL Strategies.

According to Wald, the move to establish the SER is not merely to accumulate cryptocurrency tokens, but to strategically back projects the company sees as significant contributors to the growth and performance of the Solana network and ecosystem.

SOL Strategies will use a portion of its validator revenue to fund the SER, allowing the company to support leading ecosystem infrastructure projects while maintaining its core SOL treasury. Future plans include support for other projects across the Solana network.

Earlier this month, the company released its second quarter 2025 financial results as well as its May corporate update. The report showed validator revenue increased 151% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2025, while it held 420,706.82 SOL as of June 2, 2025.

