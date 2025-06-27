Pepe forecast, next 100x memecoin: Can Pepe recover in July 2025?

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

After explosive growth, Pepe Coin hovers near a crucial support level. Traders wonder if it can rally again in July 2025.

Pepe Coin is facing a crucial period. After months of rapid growth earlier this year, the token is now hovering near a major support zone. According to Bitcoinist, the recent price dip has traders questioning whether Pepe can reclaim its highs in July 2025.

Pepe has built a strong community, but without additional utility or news, momentum is fading. While whales are holding and community remains active, eyes are now on what’s next. Can meme power push Pepe again or is the frog slipping back into the shadows?

Rumors, frogs, and tech: Pepeto makes its move, the next 100x memecoin

Elon Musk has twice featured frog images on his X profile, sending speculation surging through memecoin circles. At the center of these rumors is Pepeto, the so-called “God of Frogs”. Industry whispers suggest a former Pepe founder, removed before its breakout, is now behind Pepeto’s rise.

With the demo version of Pepeto Exchange now live, investors finally got their first look at the cross-chain platform.

Why Pepeto could be the real opportunity:

Meme tokens listed with zero fees.

Seamless bridge tech between Ethereum, BNB, and Solana.

APY staking rewards up to 278%.

Over $5.3m raised in the presale.

Tier 1 exchange listing coming soon.

Check out the official demo announcement on X.

Pepeto price potential: 98x from here?

Pepeto currently trades far below Pepe’s current price, but both tokens share the same max supply of 420 trillion. If Pepeto were to reach the current market price of Pepe, it would deliver an estimated 98x return for early investors. Considering its unique utility, strong presale momentum, and viral narrative, many believe Pepeto has the fundamentals to bridge the gap and potentially go beyond.

The combination of utility, narrative, and hype positions Pepeto as one of the most promising memecoins heading into Q3. Check out the official website to be early before the listing price takes off. Buy and stake Pepeto now to maximize returns before its Tier 1 exchange debut.

Wall Street Ponke: Audited, funded, and poised for action

While Pepeto pushes forward, Wall Street Ponke is also gaining traction. Recently audited and backed by $300k from early VC partners, it’s catching the attention of many former Ponke holders.

This project isn’t just about hype it’s building tools:

AI systems to track whale manipulation

A crypto learning platform

Partnerships with football clubs

Transparent roadmap and strong branding

Is it a derived project from Ponke set to succeed as well? Explore the value proposition and decide if this is the next early bet.

In a market hunting for the next big meme, Pepeto and Wall Street Ponke might just be the ones to watch.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.







