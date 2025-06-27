Ripple integrates Wormhole to connect XRP Ledger to 35+ blockchains

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 02:01
XRP
XRP$2,9891-%0,95
Wink
LIKE$0,009671-%3,98

Ripple has integrated with Wormhole to connect the XRP Ledger and its EVM-compatible sidechain with over 35 blockchains.

Ripple (XRP) has taken a major step toward interoperability. On Thursday, June 26, the protocol integrated with the cross-chain interoperability protocol Wormhole. The move will make both the main XRP Ledger and Ripple’s new EVM-compatible sidechain compatible with over 35 blockchains.

Wormhole’s cross-chain bridge will connect the XRP Ledger to Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Polygon, and others. This will allow XRP-native dApps to interact with EVM chains, Solana DeFi platforms, and more. Additionally, developers will be able to build dApps that operate across multiple ecosystems.

Ripple bets on interoperability

According to David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and Co-creator of the XRP Ledger, interoperability is essential for mass adoption. He emphasized that Ripple’s role depends on opening up its ecosystem to other networks and their users.

According to Wormhole, the integration will help position XRP as an institutional-grade chain—particularly given Ripple’s reputation as a blockchain with a compliance-first approach.

Ripple will leverage this cross-chain interoperability to expand its offerings in decentralized finance, tokenization, and liquidity provision.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

The cryptocurrency market continues its upward trend despite a slight pause. Bitcoin is trading between $125,000 and $123,000 after testing record levels. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs The post Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/06 16:09
Share
LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Šibenik, Croatia, 6th October 2025
CROSS
CROSS$0,2185-%2,86
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/06 16:07
Share
Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

XRP trades near $3, just 18% from its ATH. Analysts track price breakout patterns and $950M in exchange inflows. Is a rally ahead?
XRP
XRP$2,9912-%0,98
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002224+%17,79
NEAR
NEAR$2,963-%4,23
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/06 15:49
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products saw $5.95 billion in inflows, setting a record for the largest single-week inflow

US Government Shutdown Crisis: Financial Market Turmoil Intensifies, Investors Flock to H Mining for Stable Returns