Dow Jones up 300 points as weak labor market fuels rate cuts bets

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 01:22
MAY
MAY$0.03943-0.90%

Signs of weakness in the labor market are fuelling bets that the Fed might cut interest rates sooner.

Markets are up, with the S&P 500 near record levels, as traders are betting on rate cuts. On Thursday, June 26, Dow Jones led the market rally, up 343 points, or 0.80%. At the same time, the S&P 500 was up 0.65%, trading at 6,132 points, approaching the February record high of 6,144 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.70%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Nvidia continues to rally after reaching an all-time high on Wednesday. The company reclaimed the top spot among all global firms by market cap, surpassing Microsoft at $3.77 trillion. The stock’s surge had also triggered a rally among other semiconductor firms across Asia.

Stock markets have largely absorbed the end of Middle East tensions, and are now looking at the Federal Reserve for cues. In this context, Thursday’s labor market data was seen as a good sign, especially for risk stocks.

The Department of Labor’s survey showed that insured unemployment claims were at 1.974 million. The figure rose by 37,000 from the revised levels of last week. What is more, this was the highest level of insured unemployment since November 2021, at the height of the pandemic.

Fed to finally cut rates?

Weak labor market statistics, while bad for the economy in general, may push the Fed to cut interest rates. This news comes after continued pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Trump stated that he was close to picking a replacement for Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Trump openly criticized Powell for not cutting interest rates. Still, the President shied away from directly stating that he would replace Powell before the end of his term in 2026. In any case, Powell consistently resisted pressures from the White House, defending the Fed’s independence.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

The cryptocurrency market continues its upward trend despite a slight pause. Bitcoin is trading between $125,000 and $123,000 after testing record levels. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs The post Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/06 16:09
Share
LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Šibenik, Croatia, 6th October 2025
CROSS
CROSS$0.2185-2.86%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/06 16:07
Share
Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

XRP trades near $3, just 18% from its ATH. Analysts track price breakout patterns and $950M in exchange inflows. Is a rally ahead?
XRP
XRP$2.9912-0.98%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002224+17.79%
NEAR
NEAR$2.963-4.23%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/10/06 15:49
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs

LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

Is Ripple’s (XRP) Price About to Explode to $22 this Bull Run?

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products saw $5.95 billion in inflows, setting a record for the largest single-week inflow

US Government Shutdown Crisis: Financial Market Turmoil Intensifies, Investors Flock to H Mining for Stable Returns