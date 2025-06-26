Coinbase Derivatives Exchange to Launch American Perpetual Contracts on July 21 By: PANews 2025/06/26 23:15

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the Coinbase blog, Coinbase Derivatives Exchange will launch American perpetual futures products on July 21, including nano Bitcoin (0.01 BTC) and nano Ethereum (0.10 ETH) perpetual contracts. The contract is designed to emulate the functions of global perpetual contracts while complying with US regulatory standards. The product is a forward futures contract (expiring in 5 years), supports 24-hour uninterrupted trading, and introduces a funding rate mechanism to keep futures prices closely linked to the spot market. Funding costs are accumulated hourly and settled twice a day at designated times. At the time of settlement, the accumulated funding costs are uniformly transferred to or deducted from the trader's account. This is the first batch of such products in the US market, aiming to fill the gap in the local derivatives market.