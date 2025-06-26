In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 203 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated By: PANews 2025/06/26 23:30

PANews reported on June 26 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $203 million, of which $97.2496 million was for long orders and $106 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $41.4707 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $66.1599 million.