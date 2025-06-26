Taurus launches open-source stablecoin privacy technology based on USDC By: PANews 2025/06/26 22:10

USDC $0.9994 -0.02% ZERO $0.00003445 +0.17% LAYER $0.4128 -0.79% ZKP $0.00765 +1.86% JUNE $0.0948 -0.10% OPEN $0.00000001108 -0.18%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to CoinDesk , Swiss crypto custody technology company Taurus has launched a stablecoin privacy layer based on zero-knowledge proof ( ZKP ), which is the first to support Circle 's USDC . The technology is based on the privacy-oriented Aztec Network development, which enables encrypted transactions and balances to be read only by authorized parties such as issuers and regulators, effectively preventing unauthorized monitoring and user information leakage.