Metaplanet pumps up Bitcoin holdings with additional 1,234 BTC

Tokyo-based Metaplanet Inc. is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy, adding another major chunk to its fast-growing treasury.

According to an official disclosure on June 26, Metaplanet has purchased an additional 1,234 BTC (BTC). The latest purchase was valued at approximately $133 million, pushing its total holdings to 12,345 BTC.

The latest acquisition comes just one day after the firm announced it would issue 54 million new shares in partnership with institutional investor EVO FUND. The capital raise, worth ¥74.9 billion (around $515 million), was aimed directly at expanding its treasury and marks the largest single-day equity raise for Bitcoin acquisition by a public company to date.

Metaplanet, previously a hotel management company, shifted its business model to become a Bitcoin-focused holding firm in 2024, mirroring the Michael Saylor-led Strategy’s initiative. The company has also set ambitious BTC accumulation targets, with plans to hold 30,000 BTC by the end of 2025, 100,000 BTC by 2026, and 210,000 BTC by 2027, 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

To support its mission, Metaplanet also recently approved a capital injection of up to $5 billion into its U.S. subsidiary, Metaplanet Treasury Corp. The funding will support the next phase of its Bitcoin acquisition plan, including the rollout of a “555 Million Plan,” with proceeds directly allocated to BTC purchases.

Since launching its Bitcoin treasury initiative, Metaplanet has quickly climbed the top ranks of corporate BTC holders globally. The firm now sits at the fifth position, surpassing entities like Coinbase and Tesla, according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries by Bitbo.

In positive response to its bid, Metaplanet’s stock has increased by more than 300% so far this year. At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades slightly over $107,800, posting a 1.3% gain in the last 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency market continues its upward trend despite a slight pause. Bitcoin is trading between $125,000 and $123,000 after testing record levels. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs The post Crypto Markets Surge as Bitcoin Tests New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
