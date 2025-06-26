Moscow Exchange to launch crypto funds and structured bonds to follow up Bitcoin futures launch

PANews
2025/06/26 11:43
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+0.07%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cryptonews, Vladimir Krekoten, managing director of the Moscow Exchange, revealed that following the launch of Bitcoin futures on June 4, the exchange will soon launch futures contracts based on the Bitcoin index and is preparing crypto index funds and structured bonds. Krekoten said that market enthusiasm has prompted the exchange to accelerate the launch of more crypto derivatives, and is currently discussing with asset management companies to launch crypto index mutual funds and structured bonds, which will be implemented after approval by regulatory authorities. The exchange has also developed a new Bitcoin index as the underlying asset of derivatives, and the relevant calculations have been launched since June 10.

Data shows that the platform's first Bitcoin futures (linked to BlackRock's IBIT ETF and settled in ruble cash) had a cumulative trading volume of 7 billion rubles (about 89.45 million US dollars) in three weeks after its launch, attracting more than 10,000 qualified investors to participate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5582-1.88%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 16:33
Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

The pastor claimed that “God told” him to shill INDXcoin, which caused financial losses to at least 300 investors.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001386+0.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:13
Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

PANews reported on July 25 that according to official content, TOWNS tokens will be launched soon. The initial supply of TOWNS tokens is 10.128 billion, and its token distribution includes
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0174+4.50%
SOON
SOON$0.1457+0.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 16:56

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, plans to accumulate 6,000 Bitcoins by 2027

US banking lobby asks OCC to hold off on approving crypto firms’ banking charters