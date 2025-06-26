Many local Hong Kong brokerage firms have completed the No. 1 license upgrade, and more institutions may join in the future

PANews
2025/06/26 11:04
Moonveil
MORE$0.1045-4.03%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12024+1.06%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5542-2.13%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to a report by Gelonghui citing Yicai, industry insiders who are directly involved in the application for virtual asset licenses and system docking revealed that many local Hong Kong brokerages (such as Shengli Securities (8540.H), Aide Securities, etc.) have completed the No. 1 license upgrade. Guotai Junan International is not the only Chinese brokerage to apply for a license, and more institutions may join in the future. Brokerages mainly provide "distribution" trading services rather than proprietary exchange operations. Specifically, its model is to set up an omnibus account in a licensed exchange, and through access to the trading system, provide customers with channels for buying and selling mainstream compliant currencies such as BTC and ETH, without involving high-risk altcoins or air coins. At present, many of the above-mentioned local brokerages have carried out similar distribution services, and their compliance requirements such as customer due diligence (KYC), suitability management and investor education are basically consistent with Guotai Junan International, and both prohibit mainland Chinese residents from participating in transactions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5582-1.88%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 16:33
Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

The pastor claimed that “God told” him to shill INDXcoin, which caused financial losses to at least 300 investors.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001386+0.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:13
Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

PANews reported on July 25 that according to official content, TOWNS tokens will be launched soon. The initial supply of TOWNS tokens is 10.128 billion, and its token distribution includes
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0174+4.50%
SOON
SOON$0.1457+0.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 16:56

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, plans to accumulate 6,000 Bitcoins by 2027

US banking lobby asks OCC to hold off on approving crypto firms’ banking charters