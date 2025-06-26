StormX has filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection

PANews
2025/06/26 10:09
U Coin
U$0,01219-2,79%

PANews reported on June 26 that StormX, Inc. announced today that it has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Creditors who believe they have claims against StormX, Inc. must submit proof of claim, detailing the amount and basis of the claim. No claim agent was designated in this case, so any proof of claim must be submitted through the court website. Earlier in May, StormX disclosed that it was supposed to merge with EarnM, but EarnM eventually abandoned the deal.

Earlier in July 2021, StormX, a cryptocurrency rebate platform, received $9 million in financing led by Optimista Capital . It is reported that "Chapter 7 bankruptcy" refers to a procedure in which a company that cannot repay its debts can sell its assets to repay creditors; the proceeds from the sale of assets are used to repay the company's debts. The company is then dissolved and no longer exists.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,5582-1,88%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 16:33
Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

The pastor claimed that “God told” him to shill INDXcoin, which caused financial losses to at least 300 investors.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0,0001386+0,94%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:13
Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

PANews reported on July 25 that according to official content, TOWNS tokens will be launched soon. The initial supply of TOWNS tokens is 10.128 billion, and its token distribution includes
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0174+4,50%
SOON
SOON$0,1457+0,62%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 16:56

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, plans to accumulate 6,000 Bitcoins by 2027

US banking lobby asks OCC to hold off on approving crypto firms’ banking charters