Crypto.com secures $120m insurance for U.S. custody platform

Crypto.news
2025/06/26 02:45
BRC20.COM
COM$0.030985+31.39%
U Coin
U$0.01224-2.39%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006407-1.20%

Crypto exchange Crypto.com has announced it secured $120 million in insurance coverage for digital assets held in Crypto.com Custody Trust, its U.S.-based solution.

The exchange said in an announcement that the $120 million insurance cover is arranged by Aon, a London-based insurance company. Aon worked with underwriters via Lloyd’s of London to assess Crypto.com’s risk management, the exchange wrote in a blog post.

Crypto.com Custody Trust Company offers crypto custody solutions for North American digital assets and institutions. The insurance plan aims to protect eligible assets and customers against crime and theft.

According to details, the insurance coverage includes the first quarter of 2025. Most of the insurance total, $100 million, is for physical loss, theft, or damage to customer assets in cold storage. Meanwhile, $20 million will cover potential crime-related incidents or third-party theft.

Crypto.com’s expansion

A recent report by CoinLaw indicates that comprehensive crypto insurance coverage by exchanges stands at only 22% as of 2025. The report notes that about 74% of insured exchanges opt for coverage against crime and cyberattacks, with a focus on protection from hacks.

Notably, insurance claims payouts tied to crypto exchange hacks between 2022 and 2024 totaled about $1.8 billion.

Crypto.com’s expansion in North America includes the opening of its new office in Washington D.C., with this move coming on the back of a positive shift in the U.S. regulatory landscape. The exchange is among the crypto companies that saw the Securities and Exchange Commission end its investigation against it amid a flurry of such closures.

Growth also saw Crypto.com recently  partner with Canary Capital Group to unveil the Canary CRO Trust, an investment product that provides regulated exposure to the Cronos (CRO) token.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5509-2.26%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 16:33
Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

The pastor claimed that “God told” him to shill INDXcoin, which caused financial losses to at least 300 investors.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001385+0.58%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:13
Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

PANews reported on July 25 that according to official content, TOWNS tokens will be launched soon. The initial supply of TOWNS tokens is 10.128 billion, and its token distribution includes
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01733+3.52%
SOON
SOON$0.1454+0.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 16:56

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Towns announces TOWNS token economic model: 9.87% airdrop, 43.14% community reserve

Matador Technologies, a publicly traded company, plans to accumulate 6,000 Bitcoins by 2027

Bank of England Considers Abandoning Digital Pound CBDC Project Amid Growing Opposition