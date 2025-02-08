How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term

CryptoNews
2025/02/08 01:50
Core DAO
CORE$0.5413-4.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.16844-1.90%
MAY
MAY$0.0534-3.45%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1289-5.63%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001394-3.86%

Donald Trump’s re-election has led to expectations of major changes in U.S. cryptocurrency regulations.

Recent executive orders suggest that regulatory changes could soon affect the cryptocurrency industry.

In an interview with Cryptonews, William Quigley, co-founder of Tether and WAX, shared his insights into what the next four years under Trump could mean for the industry.

Quigley explained that the administration’s pro-crypto stance, along with key appointments and legislative efforts, could lead to clearer regulations.

He also stressed the role of the private sector in shaping future of cryptocurrency regulations.

Trump’s Second Term and the Future of Crypto Regulation

Trump’s signals of potential changes in crypto regulations contrast sharply with previous administrations’ inconsistent approaches.

Under Trump, there could be an emphasis on installing pro-crypto figures and fostering private sector involvement in virtual assets.

Quigley remarked on the shift, “The Obama administration and the Biden administration in terms of how they thought about crypto, they were wary of it and Congress was not moving forward with any regulation. They didn’t seem to see it as important or terribly problematic either, with the exception of one federal agency, the SEC.”

“The Trump executive order is very positive towards crypto, the statement that Trump wants the U.S. to be a leader in the crypto industry,” Quigley added.

These changes are expected to create a more predictable regulatory environment, reducing uncertainty and supporting market stability.

As the administration moves forward, regulatory decisions will determine how the government interacts with the digital currency sector.

Establishing the Digital Asset Working Group

President Trump’s executive order led to the creation of the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets within the National Economic Council.

This group is responsible for reviewing existing regulations and proposing clearer guidelines for the digital asset sector.

Quigley shared his views on the impact of these developments, “The Trump executive order has created and get an omnibus crypto regulatory framework in the United States. And if that happens, I see all the other major countries in the world moving in a similar direction.”

“To me, [the executive order] seems quite fast because there is so much to consider here, but I think before the Trump term ends, individuals will have ability to use stablecoins much more freely than they do now.,” said Quigley.

The working group is tasked with crafting a federal regulatory framework specifically for digital assets like stablecoins, which will involve detailed considerations on how these assets are issued and operated within the U.S.

The crypto industry awaits the Working Group’s report, due within 180 days, anticipating targeted legislative proposals that could redefine the regulatory environment and enhance market stability.

Quigley Discusses Bank Reluctance

The U.S. banking sector remains cautious about cryptocurrency due to unclear regulatory guidance and the potential for severe penalties.

This hesitancy persists despite more positive remarks from figures like Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, who recently commended banks for their handling of cryptos.

William Quigley highlighted the core issues, “Banks are still slow. This might be because they’ve gotten so much crosstalk over the years with what they’re allowed to do and not allowed to do.”

“Any positive messaging from the White House and from the Federal Reserve is very good for us,” Quigley further explained. “But for these institutions, I think they need black and white guidance.”

He also reflected on the broader implications of this reluctance, “In any major financial institution in the United States, there are thousands, maybe tens of thousands of employees who are primarily just compliance oriented people. There’s all these regulatory bodies at the federal level, and some similar ones at the state level, many of whom either give no guidance on crypto, or who give conflicting guidance.”

In traditional banking systems, clarity and compliance remain paramount. The banking sector’s cautious approach to crypto may change in the future, but currently, this wariness serves as a major obstacle to wider acceptance and integration of these technologies.

The Need for Congressional Action in Crypto Regulation

Cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S. suffers from inconsistencies due to multiple agencies managing different aspects without a unified approach.

This fragmented oversight has highlighted the need for a single regulatory body to provide clear and consistent governance.

Trump’s recent executive order is seen as a pivotal step that might prompt Congress to establish a unified regulator, which could help reduce confusion and solidify the U.S.’s position in the global crypto market.

“We can’t have the IRS calling it property, the CFTC saying, no, it’s a commodity, the SEC saying it’s a security, and then the U. S. Treasury forever saying, no, these are currencies, and that existed for years,” said Quigley.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 25 that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan wrote that the four-year cycle that once dominated the crypto market is no longer applicable. Hougan pointed out that the
Share
PANews2025/07/25 20:22
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
Bitcoin
BTC$115,784.09-2.48%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000218-60.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:26
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0.003821+2.08%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.356-0.83%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08623-6.33%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22418-5.17%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00

Trending News

More

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily