Tencent reopens talks to acquire South Korea’s Nexon, a game developer exploring blockchain

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:44

Chinese tech giant Tencent is reportedly considering an acquisition of South Korean game developer Nexon.

A Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources claimed that Tencent has approached the family of Nexon’s late founder, Kim Jung-ju, to explore a potential deal. While discussions have taken place, no final terms have been agreed upon, and it remains unclear whether the talks will result in a transaction.

Kim’s family, which owns a controlling stake in Nexon through investment firm NXC Corp and its affiliated unit NXMH BV, is reportedly evaluating its options. 

As of June 30, the entities collectively held 44.4% of Nexon, according to company filings. The founder’s wife and daughters reportedly control about 67.6% of NXC.

Nexon, founded in 1994 and now headquartered in Japan, is best known for the MapleStory franchise and other popular online games. 

The company went public in Tokyo in 2011 in one of the largest tech IPOs of that period. Its shares have gained more than 10% in 2025 but remain nearly 30% below their 2021 peak.

Nexon has also established a dedicated Web3 subsidiary, NEXPACE, to spearhead its blockchain ambitions. Launched in mid-2024 with a $100 million investment from Nexon, the unit is headquartered in Abu Dhabi but focuses squarely on transforming Nexon’s flagship franchises into blockchain-enabled ecosystems.

Under NEXPACE’s umbrella, MapleStory Universe was unveiled as a gateway into Web3 for the MapleStory IP. Its first major release, MapleStory N, went live in May 2025. The title integrates NFT-based item mechanics, gasless transactions, and a native token economy powered by NXPC.

This, however, is not Tencent’s first attempt at a deal with Nexon. A previous deal was shelved due to pricing disagreement back in 2019 when NXC corp was exploring options to sell its stake in Nexon.

Further, Tencent and Nexon have an existing business relationship. They co-developed Dungeon & Fighter, a highly successful title that has contributed significantly to Tencent’s gaming revenue. 

Tencent is looking to expand its footing in blockchain gaming despite a broader downturn in the sector.  According to DappRadar, daily active users in blockchain gaming dropped to new lows in April while monthly funding for blockchain gaming projects was down nearly 70% during the same time.

Beyond gaming, Tencent has been actively investing in the blockchain space. Last year, its investment arm led a $15 million Series A round for Chainbase, an omnichain data network.

Tencent has also partnered with the Open Network (TON) Foundation and Tencent Cloud to support blockchain infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region. This included the launch of data indexing tools and node deployment services for the TON blockchain, reinforcing Tencent’s growing presence in the Web3 ecosystem.

Last year, Tencent onboarded China’s official metaverse working group earlier this year, led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

PANews July 25 news, according to Yu Jin, another giant whale or institutional address has accumulated a total of 60,647 ETH through FalconX Global today, which is worth about 226
Moonveil
MORE$0.09456-14.63%
Ethereum
ETH$3,624.51-2.81%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 21:18
XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

As the XRP price breaks through $3.66, it has once again become the focus of the top cryptocurrency space. At the same time, some investors have begun to pay attention to a fast-rising but little-known project on the XRP ledger: ALL4 Mining cloud mining platform, a next-generation XRP mining project driven by artificial intelligence. Due to XRP’s resilience and strong fundamentals, many XRP holders have developed a keen interest in ALL4 Mining . The platform provides investors with flexible and efficient XRP accumulation opportunities by launching a multi-select contract portfolio, suitable for long-term and short-term investors. The project aims to meet the market’s high demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity XRP investment products. What Is ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining ALL4 Mining is an advanced cloud mining platform that allows users to rent hashing power to mine cryptocurrencies and earn passive income. Unlike traditional mining methods that require expensive hardware, technical expertise, and ongoing maintenance, ALL4 Mining handles all the complexities for users. From hardware maintenance to electricity costs and cooling systems, the platform takes care of every technical aspect, allowing users to focus on their income. The platform’s automated system ensures that users receive rewards over time without any extra effort. Whether you are new to cryptocurrency or an experienced enthusiast, ALL4 Mining provides a seamless way to make money from home. Platform Advantages Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration. High profit levels and daily payouts. No other service fees or management fees. The platform uses more than 10 cryptocurrencies (such as: DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, XRP, SOL) for settlement The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get up to $70,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 human technical online support. How to Start Earning Daily Income with ALL4 Mining Step 1: Register an account Create your free account in less than a minute and get a welcome bonus of $15 , which will allow you to earn $0.6 per day for free as your initial deposit. Step 2: Choose a plan Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to suit your financial goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has you covered. Step 3: Start earning Watch your income grow without any management. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address. For more info on contracts, please visit the official website of ALL4 Mining platform . Everything is safe and transparent – official operation, control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere, one-click download of the official APP , support Apple and Android mobile APP applications. In a Nutshell As XRP prices break through historical highs again, the ALL4 Mining platform provides investors with a flexible and efficient way to increase the value of XRP, meeting the strong market demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity investment products. Whether you are a long-term or short-term investor, ALL4 Mining can provide you with a great choice to enhance your portfolio. Join ALL4 Mining now and seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take your XRP investment to new heights! Whether you are an early XRP investor or a cryptocurrency novice, this is your chance to turn your holdings into a daily income stream while contributing to a sustainable, AI-driven blockchain infrastructure.
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 20:04
Listed company Mega Matrix completes $16 million in private equity financing and officially enters the stablecoin field

Listed company Mega Matrix completes $16 million in private equity financing and officially enters the stablecoin field

PANews reported on July 25 that according to PR Newswire , Mega Matrix Inc. ( NYSE American: MPU ) announced that it has completed a private placement of US$16 million,
Share
PANews2025/07/25 21:27

Trending News

More

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

Listed company Mega Matrix completes $16 million in private equity financing and officially enters the stablecoin field

Vietnam launches national blockchain platform NDAChain, including 49 validation nodes

Bitcoin-focused The Smarter Web Company inches closer to 2,000 BTC with latest purchase