Unitronix, a US-listed company, includes Bitcoin in its core assets, with a maximum allocation of $2 million PANews 2025/06/25 21:42

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PR Newswire , blockchain company Unitronix Corp announced that it will include Bitcoin ( BTC ) as a core asset in the company's treasury reserves and AI -managed cryptocurrency portfolios, with a maximum allocation of $ 2 million. The company said that this move is aimed at enhancing the risk resistance and long-term growth potential of asset management, and plans to increase treasury returns through DeFi strategies. In the future, net profits may also be partially used to increase Bitcoin reserves.