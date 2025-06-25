Li Lin purchased 5.9% of Tiger Brokers shares through his company Avenir Tech PANews 2025/06/25 20:52

PANews reported on June 25 that according to SEC documents, former Huobi founder Li Lin indirectly holds 5.9% of Tiger Brokers (UP Fintech Holding Limited) shares, totaling 10,667,580 American Depositary Shares (ADS), through his wholly-owned Avenir Tech Limited. The announcement shows that Avenir Tech is wholly owned by Avenir View, which is wholly owned by Avenir Investment, and Li Lin is the sole shareholder of Avenir Investment.