U.S. Senator Lummis calls for market structure and passage of the GENIUS Act PANews 2025/06/25 20:24

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Eleanor Terrett , U.S. Senator Lummis said on CNBC that she hopes the Senate can work with the House of Representatives to find a way to advance the Market Structure Act and the GENIUS Act. She emphasized that although she did not recommend merging the two bills, both must be passed within this year.