UK-listed company TruSpine to implement Bitcoin financial policy to supplement its traditional cash reserves PANews 2025/06/25 14:50

PANews June 25 news, according to investing.com, British listed medical device company TruSpine Technologies plc (AQSE: TRUP) announced on Wednesday that it is pursuing a Bitcoin fiscal policy to supplement its traditional cash reserves. The company plans to strategically allocate funds from future financing activities to establish a Bitcoin position, which the directors believe is a tool to hedge against inflation and geopolitical events. The company is currently exploring financing opportunities to launch a Bitcoin purchase project.